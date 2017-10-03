GOT A RIPPED SEAT?

— HERE’S THE EASIEST & QUICKEST WAY TO FIX IT —

There’s nothing that ruins the look of a quad more than having a big rip in the seat. That ugly chunk of white foam sticking out just takes away from the smooth flowing lines of the machine. Yeah, you can make a new seat cover using silver duct tape, but no one believes you when you say that’s the hot new style for fast riders.

Well, Moose Utility Division offers the easiest and quickest way to make your ripped seat cover new again. You don’t even have to pull the staples and remove the old seat cover. The Moose Cordura seat cover is designed to simply go over the old seat cover. It doesn’t use staples to hold it in place. Instead, it has an elastic draw string sewn into the bottom.

You can get the Moose Cordura seat cover in camo or black. They say it’s weather-resistant, machine washable and made in the USA. The price is $39.95.

More info here > http://www.mooseutilities.com/products/?productId=121251