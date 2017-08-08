Headline News

HAULING YOUR ATV OR UTV

August 8, 2017
ALUMA TRAILERS INTRODUCES ITS NEW ALUMA EDGE:

Aluma is one of our favorite brands of trailers, because they’re lightweight, durable and are available in many different lengths with a good variety of options. Here’s what they say about their new Edge model:

Aluma is proud to introduce their new product line, Aluma EDGE, making their famous high-quality products affordable for every hauler. Starting at $1999 these models set our price to bring our top quality trailers to you without sacrificing our trusted all-aluminum build that guarantees dependability. Aluma EDGE is covered by our 5 year warranty and the peace of mind that comes with investing in Aluma – your longest lasting trailer. The EDGE series currently includes our 78”wide models in lengths of 10’, 12’, and 14’. Each comes standard with a 3500# rubber torsion axle, 14 in steel wheels, 800# swivel tongue jack, aluminum tailgate, and special options available.

For more info> https://www.alumaklm.com/introducing-aluma-edge

Find a dealer> http://dealers.alumaklm.com/dealer-locator

OTHER ALUMA TRAILER MODELS OR OPTIONS

 

 

