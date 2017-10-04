HISUN PROVIDES GENERATORS TO PUERTO RICO

On the heels of several hurricanes causing major destruction, Hurricane Maria made landfall in Puerto Rico as a category 4 hurricane, making it one of the most intense storms to come out of the Atlantic, and the worst hurricane to make landfall in Puerto Rico since 1928.

Hurricane Maria made landfall in Puerto Rico with peak winds of 155 mph and torrential rainfall. Puerto Rico suffered catastrophic damage, including major flooding, loss of electrical power, and communication black outs.

Reports as of September 25th state, Hurricane Maria caused 24 deaths in Puerto Rico with authorities predicting this number to rise.

After hearing about Hisun Motor Corporation’s donation of 250 generators for Hurricane Harvey relief efforts taking place in Houston, TX, Dallas Mavericks owner, Mark Cuban and current Dallas Mavericks player, J.J. Barea reached out to HISUN Motors Corp., USA for assistance. Hisun responded by providing generators which were immediately loaded on Mr. Cuban’s private jet for transportation to Puerto Rico with hopes of adding a glimmer of light to a disastrous situation.

J.J. Barea, Puerto Rico native, stated, “We can’t thank you (HISUN) enough for this donation, this is huge, my home is unrecognizable, these generators will be put to use immediately…we have labeled each generator individually with the area where they will be used.”

This is the second trip J.J. Barea has organized to Puerto Rico this week, with help from Mark Cuban, who loaned his planes to ferry supplies to those in need.

“We honored to be called onto the front line and provide immediate assistance to those in need. When you see generators being loaded with names of hospitals attached to them it hits you a little differently. Being able to provide a tool that will potentially help rebuild a neighborhood or power rescue equipment is truly humbling”, said Gabriel Cruz, Media Development for HISUN Motors Corp., USA