Kenda Tire Pulls Out All Stops for AIMExpo

Kenda Tire has partnered with MAG Off-road Group to deck out a UTV for display at the AIMExpo. The Kenda/

MAG collaboration will transform a new, stock Polaris RZR into an AIMExpo show stopper with an eye-catching

combination of Kenda, QuadBoss and DragonFire accessories for dealers and consumers to add to their wish lists!

Jason Baldwin, the Director of Powersports at Kenda said “We are launching our NEW KONGUR UTV TIRE at the

AIMExpo, so we wanted to show them off on a UTV with all kinds of accessories to excite dealers and consumers”.

He is stoked to showcase the launch of the NEW Kenda Kongur UTV tire on this joint project with the MAG Off-road

Group.



The NEW Kenda Kongur UTV tires will be the foundation of this adventure-ready beast while MAG Off-road Group

brands DragonFire Racing and QuadBoss will max out the rest of the RZR. DragonFire will be bolting on some of

their super trick UTV accessories like their Flying “V” Bar for added support with BackBones fitted to the Smash

bumpers for style and rigidity. DragonFire doors, EVO harnesses, bucket seats and a suede wrapped shallow

steering wheel will complete the cockpit. QuadBoss will add their precision-machined Grinder wheels to highlight

the NEW Kenda KONGUR tires and the QuadBoss HiLux 39.5” LED light bar, winches, and luggage will make sure

this RZR is ready for anything. Sweet new custom graphics will top off this joint project that is guaranteed to create

a buzz on the show floor. When the expo is over this mad machine will head to the Kenda Technology Center in

Akron, OH where it will be used and abused for testing and developing new tires for the future!