HONDA 250R MOTOR IN 450R FRAME

— Don’t you wish you could buy this quad from your Honda dealer? They could call it the “30th Anniversary Edition TRX250R”. Dirt Wheels reader John Langman didn’t wait for Honda to do that — he built his own. He wanted it to look as close to the original 1986 as possible without too many modifications.

John started with a 2005 Honda TRX450R and removed the 4-stroke motor. Next, he fabricated mounts to the frame to install a 1986 Honda TRX250R two-stroke motor.

To maintain the original look of the first TRX250R, John went with brand new 2008 450R white plastic from Honda. He paid attention to the details of colors and graphics to match the red, white and blue version of the legendary two-stroke quad.

John spent two years putting his project quad together and the final results are quite impressive. The Dirt Wheels crew gives his machine a top rating. We would love to have it sitting in our garage.

We our constantly impressed with the cool quads that Dirt Wheels readers build. There are probably many we haven’t seen yet, but we’d certainly like to. If you have a machine you’d like to see featured here on the website and in the printed magazine send us some photos and info on it. We’d like to see 4×4 quads and UTVs as well as sport quads.

