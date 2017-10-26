Headline News
HONDA 450R SUSPENSION UPGRADE

October 26, 2017
— LOOKING FOR GOOD DEALS —

The Dirt Wheels crew is just like you — we’re always keeping our eyes open for a bargain buy. We came across this offer from i shock that you may like if you’ve been looking to upgrade your Honda 450R’s front suspension. It includes Elka Stage 1 shocks and longer A-arms, with longer tie rods, brake lines and more.

Normally priced at $1,419, the kit is on sale now for $849. Here are the specs they list:

KEY FEATURES
***This special offer is for the 04-05 TRX450R ONLY! Other models available for $979.95***
Elka Stage 1 Non-Res Shocks
100% Chromoly +2″ upper Phantom A-Arms
100% Chromoly +2″ lower Phantom A-Arms
Extended iShock tie rods
Upper Brass Knuckle Ball Joints
Lower Brass Knuckle Ball Joints
3-piece steel braided Spyder Brake Lines
1 set of Grunt brake line clamps
Complete set of bushings and sleeves
Spring Preload Tools
A-Arms Are 2 Inches Wider Than Stock
Availability: Please allow 3 weeks for the custom shock build. Please call iShock for availability if listed as “out of stock”.
Shipping: This product will be custom built to your specifications, please allow two to three weeks for shipping.
Was: $1419.95
Sale: $849.00
Save: 40%
Save: $570.95

