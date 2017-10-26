HONDA 450R SUSPENSION UPGRADE

— LOOKING FOR GOOD DEALS —

The Dirt Wheels crew is just like you — we’re always keeping our eyes open for a bargain buy. We came across this offer from i shock that you may like if you’ve been looking to upgrade your Honda 450R’s front suspension. It includes Elka Stage 1 shocks and longer A-arms, with longer tie rods, brake lines and more.

Normally priced at $1,419, the kit is on sale now for $849. Here are the specs they list:

KEY FEATURES

***This special offer is for the 04-05 TRX450R ONLY! Other models available for $979.95***

Elka Stage 1 Non-Res Shocks

100% Chromoly +2″ upper Phantom A-Arms

100% Chromoly +2″ lower Phantom A-Arms

Extended iShock tie rods

Upper Brass Knuckle Ball Joints

Lower Brass Knuckle Ball Joints

3-piece steel braided Spyder Brake Lines

1 set of Grunt brake line clamps

Complete set of bushings and sleeves

Spring Preload Tools

A-Arms Are 2 Inches Wider Than Stock