HONDA ATC350X & ATC250R

— “Mickey Dunlap is my hero”, says Dirt Wheels reader Mike Wheeler. Mickey was a top Honda 3-wheel racer back in the 1980s and Mike is actively pursuing that goal for himself today. Here are two of his ATC race machines he competes on — A 350X four-stroke and a 250R two-stroke.

Mike Wheeler and his buddy Bobby Witherow travel to as many 3-wheeler racing events as their schedule allows. Their favorite races are put on by the Florida ATC Syndicate and the Virginia ATC Syndicate.

Mike usually runs up front at the races and enjoys the get-togethers with all the 3-wheeler enthusiasts such as himself. He says he’s looking forward to many more years of 3-wheeler racing.

He also says he enjoys reading Dirt Wheels every month and would be proud to have his ATCs presented there for others to see.

Send us photos and info of your quads, 3-wheelers and UTVs. Makes sure to include your name, city & state.

E-mail to [email protected]