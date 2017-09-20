Headline News
HONDA TRX250R MAKE-OVER

September 20, 2017
— Heath Foshee is a Dirt Wheels reader in Arizona. In fact, he says it was our magazine that helped him convince his dad to let him buy a brand new Honda TRX250R back in 1986. Here is his machine today after he gave it a major rebuild from top to bottom.

The stock frame has a gusset kit welded in for more strength. The engine is powered by an ESR 310 cylinder with a TRX9 pipe and 40.5 Keihin carb. For suspension he uses Elka Stage 3 shocks with Lonestar +2 +1 A-arms, +2 swing arm and +4 axle. For controls he has ASV levers mounted on Pro Taper bars and +2 +1 steering stem.

Heath’s 250R has Hiper CFI wheels with Lone Star hubs front and back. The clean good looks is helped by the Laker carbon fiber fenders and Fourwerx seat. The Glamis sand dunes are not too far from where Heath lives and you’re likely to see him riding his 250R there on any given weekend.

