— For this “Reader’s Ride” we go to North Carolina and check out Benjamin Hewett’s 1986 Honda TRX250R. He has owned this legendary two-stroke machine for 10 years and it has been given many updates during that time. Here is a list of the parts it has now:

ESR 330 Cylinder

LED Performance 350G pipe, Silencer and Intake

Fully gusseted stock frame

Lonestar +2 +1 A-arms

Lonestar -1 Swingarm

Lonestar Hubs

Galfer Rotors

Hiper Tech 3 wheels

Maxxis Razr Balance Rear / Razr2 Front tires

TCS Front Shocks

TCS Rear Shock

Maier Custom Cut Plastic

DDR Slapp Graphics

Jettrim Seat Cover

Factory 43 Front Bumper and Nerfs

PRM Rear Grab Bar and Radiator Shrouds

Fourwerx Carbon Fiber Hood and Tank cover

AFCO Dual Pass Radiator

Fasst Flexx Bars

And a Ton of Powdercoat!!!!

