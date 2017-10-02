— For this “Reader’s Ride” we go to North Carolina and check out Benjamin Hewett’s 1986 Honda TRX250R. He has owned this legendary two-stroke machine for 10 years and it has been given many updates during that time. Here is a list of the parts it has now:
ESR 330 Cylinder
LED Performance 350G pipe, Silencer and Intake
Fully gusseted stock frame
Lonestar +2 +1 A-arms
Lonestar -1 Swingarm
Lonestar Hubs
Galfer Rotors
Hiper Tech 3 wheels
Maxxis Razr Balance Rear / Razr2 Front tires
TCS Front Shocks
TCS Rear Shock
Maier Custom Cut Plastic
DDR Slapp Graphics
Jettrim Seat Cover
Factory 43 Front Bumper and Nerfs
PRM Rear Grab Bar and Radiator Shrouds
Fourwerx Carbon Fiber Hood and Tank cover
AFCO Dual Pass Radiator
Fasst Flexx Bars
And a Ton of Powdercoat!!!!
