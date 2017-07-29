Honda TRX450R and TRX400EX Exhaust Pipe Buyer’s Guide

Upgrading the exhaust on your ATV improves the power, along with making it sound more aggressive. Choosing the right exhaust can be a tough decision with different brands, models and prices. You have many different options—from slip-on mufflers to full exhaust systems—that better suit your power needs and riding style preferences. Most aftermarket mufflers can be tuned for different sound requirements without the need of purchasing another exhaust. For this buyer’s guide we are showing you the top exhaust brands and manufacture’s info to help you choose the right pipe for your Honda TRX400EX and TRX450R.

TRINITY RACING 450R STAGE 5, $549.99

The Stage 5 exhaust from Trinity Racing features a fully Tig-welded, 304, brushed stainless steel mid- and head pipe; brushed aluminum muffler; 6061 billet-machined exhaust tip; and muffler mounting bracket. All the hardware is stainless steel to withstand years of use. Oxygen sensor bungs are welded in place, and USFS-approved spark arrestors come standard with Quite Core inserts available. To order your Trinity Racing exhaust, visit them at www.trinityracing.com or give them a call at 800-310-5519.

LONESTAR RACING FULL 450R, $525; 400EX SLIP-ON, $279.95

Lonestar Racing exhausts are built to not only improve performance but also improve the overall look of your quad. With the expansion chamber header and high-flow muffler, you can expect to see huge horsepower gains with this exhaust. Combine that with the billet end cap and high-heat LSR decal that is available in three different colors and you have the perfect combination for the ultimate exhaust. It offers massive horsepower and torque gains over stock with an extremely steady power curve all the way through your rpm range. To order your Lonestar Racing exhaust, visit them at www.lsracing.com or call 800-457-7223.

SPARKS RACING X6 STAINLESS 400EX, $587.95; 450R, $529.95

The Sparks Racing X6 stainless steel exhaust system for the TRX450R and TRX400EX is the perfect exhaust system for any application because of the power gains it produces through the entire power curve. These exhausts are complete systems, not slip-ons. Countless hours are spent testing on the dyno, on the track with pro-level riders and at the drag races to ensure the most performance possible out of our exhaust systems. Each exhaust is manufactured in-house to ensure they are made of the highest quality and to make sure they each have an exceptional fit and finish for a hassle-free installation. These exhausts are made using high grade 304 stainless tube construction for an exceptional look, durability and performance. To order your Sparks Racing exhaust, visit them at www.sparksracing.com or call 661872-4343.

CT RACING TRX400EX, $529.95; TRX450R, $539.95

CT does extensive dyno testing to make sure they are offering the best pipe kit available. Many pipes are offered as a kit. This disc-type spark arrestor system allows you to tune the noise level. The CT Racing system is tuned for peak horsepower, and running all 12 discs puts out a throaty-sounding 101 decibels. With the disc-type system, you can simply remove discs to get the range you need. At six discs, you would be in the 93-decibel range. To order your CT Racing exhaust, visit them at www.ctracing.net or call 562-945-2453.

FMF Q4 400EX, $349.99; 450R, $349.99

The FMF Q has always been in a league of its own, and their latest Q4 Hex is the most significant upgrade to date. You don’t need to settle for a plugged-up moto muffler hampered by an insert when you can have a compliant muffler engineered for performance. The exhaust meets USFS and FIM World Enduro sound regulations. Power gains are found throughout the entire rpm range and has a rugged design for off-road endurance. A USFS spark arrestor is included. This muffler can be used with the OEM or FMF header. To order your FMF exhaust, visit them at www.fmfracing.com or call 310-6314363.

FMF FACTORY 4.1 RCT ALUMINUM SLIP-ON 450R, $424.99

The Factory 4.1 RCT incorporates the latest in FMF Resonance Chamber Technology (RCT), both internally and externally. In addition, they achieve a shorter overall length that is less susceptible to crash damage and complementary to theirFactory Forward Engineering—moving the muffler closer to the motor to centralize mass. The Factory 4.1 RCT is constructed from only aerospace grade materials that meet their exacting specifications and is manufactured 100 percent at their Southern California factory. Available in natural aluminum with a carbon end cap. This muffler can be used with the OEM or FMF header. To order your FMF exhaust, visit them at www.fmfracing.com or call 310-631-4363.

FMF FACTORY 4.1 RCT ANODIZED FULL 450R, $699.99

The Factory 4.1 RCT incorporates the latest in FMF Resonance Chamber Technology (RCT), both internally and externally. In addition, they achieve a shorter overall length that is less susceptible to crash damage and complementary to their Factory Forward Engineering—moving the muffler closer to the motor to centralize mass. The Factory 4.1 RCT is constructed from only aerospace-grade materials that meet their exacting specifications and is manufactured 100 percent at their Southern California factory. Available in blue-anodized titanium with a carbon end cap. There’s massive power gains throughout the rpm range. To order your FMF exhaust, visit them at www.fmfracing.com or call 310-631-4363.

PRO CIRCUIT T-4 SLIP-ON 400EX, $374.95; 450R, $424.95

The T-4 slip-on is a stainless steel- and aluminum-constructed silencer. Offering huge performance gains, this silencer can be used for racing or recreation and can bolt onto the stock head pipe or one of Pro Circuit’s other replacement head pipes in minutes. This silencer also comes equipped with a removable USFS-approved spark arrestor. To order your Pro Circuit exhaust, visit them at www.procircuit.com or call 951-738-8050.

PRO CIRCUIT T-4 FULL 450R, $574.95

The T-4 full exhaust system offers the same performance benefits as their ATV Ti-4 exhaust system, but the T-4 is constructed of stainless steel and aluminum to increase strength and durability while providing a more affordable alternative to their titanium system. This system offers huge performance gains and can be used for racing or recreation. Please contact Pro Circuit for more information on replacement parts. To order your Pro Circuit exhaust, visit them at www.procircuit.com or call 951-738-8050.

PRO CIRCUIT TI-4 SLIP-ON 450R, $524.95

The Ti-4 slip-on raises the standard of excellence in both appearance and performance. The unique design offers a lightweight feel and provides extra durability and personal comforts. The Ti-4 slip-on features a titanium canister, mid-pipe, end capand comes equipped with a removable USFS-approved spark arrestor for alternating between closed-course racing and off-road riding. To order your Pro Circuit exhaust, visit them at www.procircuit.com or call 951 738-8050.

PRO CIRCUIT TI-4 FULL 450R $799.95

The Ti-4 full exhaust system is constructed of titanium throughout the canister and head pipe, which means a lighter system compared to stock. This exhaust system offers huge performance gains from the bottom to top end, making it easier to ride faster. To order your Pro Circuit exhaust, visit them at www.procircuit.com or call 951-738-8050.

PRO CIRCUIT TYPE 496 450R, $474.95

The Type 496 slip-on offers you riding confidence from the track to the mountainside. While maintaining a sound level at or near 96 decibels on most models, this slip-on offers impressive horsepower increase when compared to the OEM silencer. It features E-Glass internal packing for maximum packing life, modular end-cap design, polished aluminum canister, stainless steel inlet, midpipe and a perforated core. This muffler comes equipped with a removable USFS-approved spark arrestor. To order your Pro Circuit exhaust, visit them at www.procircuit.com or call 951-738-8050.

YOSHIMURA RS-2 FULL 450R STAINLESS STEEL, $595; TI, $845

The RS-2 is a potent and versatile design that evolved from Yoshimura’s original TRC, engineered to provide increased power and power delivery. With a different pyramidal shape that features increased volume, the RS-2 is a quieter system with a larger core, and it offers the added bonus of outstanding performance in a value-priced package. Large core and increased muffler-packing volume means quieter operation. A USFSapproved spark arrestor is included. To order yourself a Yoshimura exhaust, visit them at www.yoshimura-rd.com or call 909-628-4772.

BARKER’S 450R, $589

The Barker’s exhaust is a full system made from .049-wall 304 stainless steel tubing, the Canister is a 6061-T6 aluminum skin with billet-machined end caps and a full billet-machined tip out of solid 6061 bar stock aluminum. Top Quality 31 packing keeps the exhaust tone sounding great. Each exhaust is assembled with rivets, ensuring it doesn’t come apart during extreme riding. To order your Barker’s exhaust, visit www.barkers exhaust.com or call 989-269-6921.

DUNCAN RACING FAT BOY 4 400EX, $649; 450R, $649

The Fat Boy 4 exhaust is constructed from CNC-bent 304 stainless steel headers, mid-pipes and tail sections with machined stainless steel header flanges. Muffler mounts and the front and rear end caps are machined from 6061 billet aluminum. The muffler body is made from .100-inch-wall aluminum featuring stainless muffler cores. Each muffler is re-packable to keep your machine running at peak power. To order your Duncan Racing exhaust, visit www.duncanracing.com or call 619-258-6306.