HOW-TO ADJUST CAMBER & CASTER

4. The Slicast (caster adjustment) is so simple to use it’s scary. By turning the Slicast wheel to different degrees, you can achieve a great setting for whatever you’re looking for. Teixeira Tech also has a simple design that’s easy as loosening the top bolts and moving it through the notched opening on the top A-arm. Having the caster adjustment towards the rear of the quad will give it the most stability during high-speed riding. Having it all the way forward will help it corner quickly, but it will also make the front end feel twitchy and unpredictable. Again, all of these adjustments are rider preference. The Slicast is only found on Houser Racing A-arms, but the measurements will remain the same across the board for all the other brands. Once you have the correct settings on camber and caster on both front tires, go ahead and tighten the nuts to the correct torque setting. Your machine should now be ready to conquer any type of terrain you are riding on and now do it better!