Headline News
HOW TO GET A QUAD FOR CHEAP (September 28, 2017 1:07 pm)
New UTV Belt Mount from Hardline Products (September 28, 2017 12:46 pm)
First Look: 2018 Ranger 1000 Northstar and Crew Editions! (September 28, 2017 10:31 am)
Race Around the Lake 2017 (September 27, 2017 6:43 pm)
LUCAS OIL OFF-ROAD EXPO — (September 27, 2017 1:25 pm)

HOW TO GET A QUAD FOR CHEAP

September 28, 2017
Comments off
75 Views
2 block, Features, Gallery, Home Features, Home Page, Machines, Project Machines, Reader's Photos, Yamaha

— The Dirt Wheels crew understands the situation. You want a quad so bad you can’t think about anything else. However, you don’t have much money on hand. You search the used quad market and even those machines are above your meager budget.

So, what do you do? Well, Brent Howard in Ohio provides an example of what’s possible. He found a 2001 Yamaha Raptor 660 that had a broken second gear. Because of that he says he was able to buy it from the owner very, very cheap. Yes, it did require several weeks of wrenching on the motor in his spare time at night, but afterwards he wound up with a fast sport quad in good working order.

Brent’s older Raptor is not as flashy as a 2017 model, but he’s proud of it and he has fun riding it, and that’s all that really matters.

Send us photos and info about the good deal you found. Include your name, city and state. E-mail it to [email protected]

Related Article

New UTV Belt Mount from Hardline Products

Sep 28, 2017Comments off78 Views

Don’t be stuck on the trail without a spare belt! If you are going for a ride you should always expect the unexpected. Belt breakage is one

First Look: 2018 Ranger 100...

Honey Brake lodge is 20,000 acres on the water

Sep 28, 2017

Race Around the Lake 2017

  Race Around The Lake is a local event

Sep 27, 2017

LUCAS OIL OFF-ROAD EXPO ...

SEPT. 30 – OCT. 1 at FAIRPLEX in POMONA,

Sep 27, 2017

Comments are closed.

Follow Us

Facebooktwitterrssyoutube

Sharing

Facebooktwitterredditmail
Copyright 2014 Hi-Torque Publications, Inc. All rights reserved.
X
DB-footer_sub1_01DW-footer_sub1_02DW-footer_sub1_03footer_1_gift_card_01 footer_1_gift_card_02
¤