HOW TO GET A QUAD FOR CHEAP

— The Dirt Wheels crew understands the situation. You want a quad so bad you can’t think about anything else. However, you don’t have much money on hand. You search the used quad market and even those machines are above your meager budget.

So, what do you do? Well, Brent Howard in Ohio provides an example of what’s possible. He found a 2001 Yamaha Raptor 660 that had a broken second gear. Because of that he says he was able to buy it from the owner very, very cheap. Yes, it did require several weeks of wrenching on the motor in his spare time at night, but afterwards he wound up with a fast sport quad in good working order.

Brent’s older Raptor is not as flashy as a 2017 model, but he’s proud of it and he has fun riding it, and that’s all that really matters.

Send us photos and info about the good deal you found. Include your name, city and state. E-mail it to [email protected]