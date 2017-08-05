ITP REBATE ON STORM WHEELS!

The ITP Storm Series Rebate is a $50 Prepaid Visa Gift Card with the purchase of 4 ITP wheels in the qualifying product lines:

The rebate program will begin on August 1st and run through the 30th of the month.

After purchasing a set of 4 qualifying wheels, consumers can apply for their rebate online at Rebates.ITPTires.com.

“Offering rugged performance combined with elegant design, ITP’s Storm Series wheel line is the perfect fit and finish for ATVs and side-by-side vehicles,” stated Rhett Turpin, Head of ITP Sales at The Carlstar Group. “That’s why we named each wheel in the Storm Series after the most powerful forces in nature. Riders can only conquer the world’s most challenging terrain when they use tires and wheels that are up to the task.”