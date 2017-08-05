Headline News
ITP REBATE ON STORM WHEELS! (August 5, 2017 8:22 am)
CoolKASE: The best way to keep your items cold while on the GO! (August 4, 2017 3:48 pm)
IT’S A WILD QUADRACER WORLD! (August 4, 2017 1:55 pm)
Ranger PRO SHIELD™ Cab System (August 4, 2017 11:17 am)
TABLE OF CONTENTS AUGUST 2017 (August 4, 2017 9:47 am)

ITP REBATE ON STORM WHEELS!

August 5, 2017
Comments off
3 Views
2 block, Home News, Home Page, News

The ITP Storm Series Rebate is a $50 Prepaid Visa Gift Card with the purchase of 4 ITP wheels in the qualifying product lines:

The rebate program will begin on August 1st and run through the 30th of the month.

After purchasing a set of 4 qualifying wheels, consumers can apply for their rebate online at Rebates.ITPTires.com.

“Offering rugged performance combined with elegant design, ITP’s Storm Series wheel line is the perfect fit and finish for ATVs and side-by-side vehicles,” stated Rhett Turpin, Head of ITP Sales at The Carlstar Group. “That’s why we named each wheel in the Storm Series after the most powerful forces in nature. Riders can only conquer the world’s most challenging terrain when they use tires and wheels that are up to the task.”

Related Article

CoolKASE: The best way to keep your items col...

Aug 04, 2017Comments off478 Views

BiKASE, a company that designs and manufactures accessories for people on the go, is launching the CoolKASE, its newest product on August 1, 2018. The CoolKASE is

IT’S A WILD QUADRACER...

SPECIAL READER REPORT: Hey Dirt Wheels! Lifelong reader here

Aug 04, 2017

Ranger PRO SHIELD™ Cab Sy...

Designed & engineered alongside the new RANGER XP® 1000, the RANGER PRO SHIELD™ Cab

Aug 04, 2017

NEW PREDATOR 750?

No, this is a special project quad build by

Aug 04, 2017

Comments are closed.

Follow Us

Facebooktwitterrssyoutube

Sharing

Facebooktwitterredditmail
Copyright 2014 Hi-Torque Publications, Inc. All rights reserved.
X
DB-footer_sub1_01DW-footer_sub1_02DW-footer_sub1_03footer_1_gift_card_01 footer_1_gift_card_02
¤