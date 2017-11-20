Headline News
J. Strong UTV Audio Tops

November 20, 2017
Raise the Roof with J. Strong Audio Tops!

Innovative J.Strong UTV Audio Tops take the 2014-2017 Polaris RZR 1000, or 2015-2017 Polaris RZR 900 to the next level with a high-quality overhead stereo system that has great sound, awesome style, and a price that will make you smile. J.Strong stereo tops boost the fun factor of off-road adventures! Sound system features a 50 x 4-watt Infinity by Harman® AM/FM Bluetooth Stereo Receiver that can be synched with compatible Bluetooth devices, and incorporates a USB drive playback, auxiliary input and one pair of RCA outputs. Robust, crisp, clear sound is pumped out through four Infinity by Harman® 6-1/2″ 2-Way Coaxial Marine Speakers.

All components are weather resistant and engineered to handle the rigors of the outdoors. As well, they can be hosed off when the going gets dirty. Tops come with the receiver and speakers pre-installed, and are quickly and easily mounted using just a few common tools; Simply bolt in place, connect the power leads, and they’re ready to play your favorite tunes! Built to last, J.Strong UTV Audio Tops are OE quality and protect passengers from sun, rain, and snow. Made with High Molecular Weight Polyethylene (HMWPE), they’re lightweight to keep vehicle center of gravity low, so that handling won’t be adversely affected. HMWPE also provides superior impact and abrasion resistance, so J.Strong tops won’t crack and scratch like tops from other manufacturers. LED interior lamps are integrated to provide excellent visibility, even on the darkest of nights.

For more information go to www.jstrongindustries.com, or call (877)444-4147. Play it Strong with J.Strong!

