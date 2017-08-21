KFX440 PROJECT QUAD

— BUILDING A KRAZY KAWASAKI —

Today we’re going to check out the ride of a Dirt Wheels reader in Massachusetts. Marshawn Garden put a lot work into his 2004 Kawasaki KFX400. He made sure his older quad had all of the latest hardware to run with the newer machines of today. Here’s the list:

MOTOR: Cylinder Works 440cc big bore kit, Ferrara stainless steel valves, DRZE springs, Dyna Tek CDI, Dyno Jet kit, CFM air box & oil tank, K&N filter, Powerbomb header, DMC muffler, custom clutch cover, Fluidine oversize radiator & hoses.

SUSPENSION: Elka Stage 3 shocks front & rear, LSR A-arms & swing arm, Durablue axle.

OTHER STUFF: Houser +2 steering stem & anti-vibe clamp, Fasst Flex handlebars, ASV clutch & brake levers, ODI locking grips, Powermadd hand guards, PRM front bumper, IMS grab bar, Alba nerf bars, Galfer braided brake lines, OMF radiator shrouds, Maier carbon hood cover, Custom gripper seat, DWT beadlock wheels & more.

