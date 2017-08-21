Headline News
KFX440 PROJECT QUAD (August 21, 2017 8:25 am)
PROJECT UTV: SARA PRICE’S PERFORMANCE RZR (August 20, 2017 8:56 am)
UTV MIRRORS BUYER’S GUIDE (August 19, 2017 8:22 am)
CYLINDER KITS FOR YOUR OLDER QUAD (August 18, 2017 2:31 pm)
NEW TIRE FROM GBC (August 18, 2017 9:13 am)

KFX440 PROJECT QUAD

August 21, 2017
Comments off
44 Views
Gallery, Home Features, Home Page, Kawasaki, Machines, Project Machines, Reader's Photos, Slideshow

— BUILDING A KRAZY KAWASAKI —

Today we’re going to check out the ride of a Dirt Wheels reader in Massachusetts. Marshawn Garden put a lot work into his 2004 Kawasaki KFX400. He made sure his older quad had all of the latest hardware to run with the newer machines of today. Here’s the list:

MOTOR: Cylinder Works 440cc big bore kit, Ferrara stainless steel valves, DRZE springs, Dyna Tek CDI, Dyno Jet kit, CFM air box & oil tank, K&N filter, Powerbomb header, DMC muffler, custom clutch cover, Fluidine oversize radiator & hoses.

SUSPENSION: Elka Stage 3 shocks front & rear, LSR A-arms & swing arm, Durablue axle.

OTHER STUFF: Houser +2 steering stem & anti-vibe clamp, Fasst Flex handlebars, ASV clutch & brake levers, ODI locking grips, Powermadd hand guards, PRM front bumper, IMS grab bar, Alba nerf bars, Galfer braided brake lines, OMF radiator shrouds, Maier carbon hood cover, Custom gripper seat, DWT beadlock wheels & more.

Should we do a feature on your machine next? Send us good photos and info on your sport quad, 4×4 quad or UTV. Include your name, city & state and E-mail it to > dwletters@hi-torque.com

Related Article

PROJECT UTV: SARA PRICE’S PERFORMANCE R...

Aug 20, 2017Comments off76 Views

— A play car for a fast female —  By the staff of Dirt Wheels.     Sara Price knows her way around a dirt bike better

UTV MIRRORS BUYER’S G...

— Clear choices for the rear or side of

Aug 19, 2017

CYLINDER KITS FOR YOUR OLDE...

— SUMMIT OFFROAD is a good place to check

Aug 18, 2017

NEW TIRE FROM GBC

HERE’S WHAT GBC SAYS ABOUT ITS NEW GROUND BUSTER

Aug 18, 2017

Comments are closed.

Follow Us

Facebooktwitterrssyoutube

Sharing

Facebooktwitterredditmail
Copyright 2014 Hi-Torque Publications, Inc. All rights reserved.
X
DB-footer_sub1_01DW-footer_sub1_02DW-footer_sub1_03footer_1_gift_card_01 footer_1_gift_card_02
¤