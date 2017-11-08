LAKE ELSINORE GRAND PRIX THIS WEEKEND!

— QUADS, UTVs & 3-WHEELERS RACING AT THIS FAMOUS EVENT —

The legendary Lake Elsinore Grand Prix was the big race you saw in the movie “On Any Sunday” with Steve McQueen. Well, it’s still going strong and the 49th running is happening on November 10, 11 & 12 along the shores of Lake Elsinore, located in Southern California, southeast of Los Angeles. The race also goes through the streets of that town. It’s wild, exciting and the most fun you’ll have, either as a spectator or a competitor.

The cross-country race was originally for dirt bikes, but now it also includes ATVs, UTVs and even the glory days of racing 3-wheelers have returned. More info here> http://elsinoregrandprix.com