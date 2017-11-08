Headline News
LAKE ELSINORE GRAND PRIX THIS WEEKEND! (November 8, 2017 3:54 pm)
YAMAHA’S WILD NEW R1DT — (November 8, 2017 10:25 am)
THE NEW DIRT WHEELS IS HERE! (November 8, 2017 7:28 am)
PRODUCT – CoolKASE Cooler (November 7, 2017 1:22 pm)
YAMAHA RACING NEWS (November 7, 2017 7:08 am)

LAKE ELSINORE GRAND PRIX THIS WEEKEND!

November 8, 2017
Comments off
4 Views
Events, Home News, Home Page, News, Slideshow, Where to Ride, WHERE TO RIDE

— QUADS, UTVs & 3-WHEELERS RACING AT THIS FAMOUS EVENT —

The legendary Lake Elsinore Grand Prix was the big race you saw in the movie “On Any Sunday” with Steve McQueen. Well, it’s still going strong and the 49th running is happening on November 10, 11 & 12 along the shores of Lake Elsinore, located in Southern California, southeast of Los Angeles. The race also goes through the streets of that town. It’s wild, exciting and the most fun you’ll have, either as a spectator or a competitor.

The cross-country race was originally for dirt bikes, but now it also includes ATVs, UTVs and even the glory days of racing 3-wheelers have returned. More info here> http://elsinoregrandprix.com

Related Article

YAMAHA’S WILD NEW R1DT —

Nov 08, 2017Comments off73 Views

A DIRT TRACK RACE CAR YOU CAN BUY FROM YOUR YAMAHA DEALER? — Yamaha’s R1DT concept dirt track racecar is still in prototype development, but has captured

THE NEW DIRT WHEELS IS HERE...

THE DECEMBER 2017 ISSUE IS AT YOUR LOCAL NEWSSTANDS

Nov 08, 2017

PRODUCT – CoolKASE Co...

Summers get sweltering here in Southern California just like

Nov 07, 2017

YAMAHA RACING NEWS

— YXZ1000R WINS LUCAS OIL REGIONAL OFF-ROAD RACING SERIES

Nov 07, 2017

Comments are closed.

Follow Us

Facebooktwitterrssyoutube

Sharing

Facebooktwitterredditmail
Copyright 2014 Hi-Torque Publications, Inc. All rights reserved.