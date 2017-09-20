LATEST PERFORMANCE TECHNOLOGY FOR 2-STROKES

— Eddie Sanders has been involved with racing 2-strokes and Honda 250Rs dating back to the late ’80s and early ’90s. He’s still the guy to see today when it comes to the latest go-fast technology for that machine. The Dirt Wheels crew was checking with Eddie Sanders Racing recently and we came across this package deal for the 250R he calls the ESR 4-stroke killer. It sells for $1,899 and here’s what all is included:

370cc Engine (requires case boring)

CYLINDER ADJUSTABLE POWER VALVE OR NO POWER VALVE BILLET CNC MACHINED HEAD REMOVABLE DOME 78.0mm WISECO PISTON KIT (78.5, 79.0, 80.0mm pistons available for over bore) TOP END GASKET KIT BILLET WATER NECK CUSTOM HAND PORTING! 5MM STROKER CRANK HOT ROD CRANK .250 SPACER PLATE BILLET EXHAUST FLANGE BILLET REED BLOCK CENTERMOUNT PIPE TRX5,TRX7,TRX9,TRX11 40MM MIKUNI TMX OR 38ASPWK,39PWK40.5PWK,41.5TMXX MIKUNI

CHECK OUT THE ALL NEW ESR MANUFACTURED CYLINDER KITS FOR THE TRX 250 HONDA!! 25 YEARS OF PORTING R&D IS NOW AVAILABLE IN A COMPLETE BOLT ON KIT. THE CASTING OF THE NEW CYLINDER HAS BEEN COMPLETELY REWORKED WITH NEW PORT TIMING, RE SIZED INTAKE, EXHAUST, AND TRANSFER PORTS. EACH CYCLINDER IS ALSO HAND PORTED TO THE CUSTOMERS SPECIFICATIONS FROM A SELECTION OF 3 DIFFERENT PORT LEVELS LISTED BELOW

S7 MX/Woods (Low End) The ESR TRx7 cylinder is our low-end power option. It exhibits plenty of low-end torque and mid-range power. An excellent choice for MX and Woods riders.

S9 All-Around (Mid Range) Our TRX9 cylinder is for mid-range and top end power. this allows for terrific performance at higher RPM’s, without sacrificing low-end punch and ridability. Great for Duners or TT racers.

S11 Drag Porting (Top End) The TRX11 is an extreme port job that takes top end performance to the next level! Ported for all out high revving power, this cylinder redefines “top-end performance”. This cylinder is for drag racing and hill shooting only.

