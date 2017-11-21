Headline News
LIMITED EDITION ‘GATOR’ TECH 7S YOUTH BOOT

November 21, 2017
TECH 7S

Featuring a unique, high strength sole construction offering durability and protective performance the Tech 7s has been specifically developed for youth or smaller framed riders. With class-leading protection, innovative performance features such as pivot system to movement and flexibility the Tech 7s is built to withstand the toughest of terrains.

CONSTRUCTION

  • Tech 7S is specifically designed and sized for junior and /or smaller framed riders.
  • PU-reinforced microfiber upper for flexibility, abrasion resistance, water-resistance, and weight-saving. Material ensures consistent fit and is easy to maintain and clean.
  • Extended microfiber gaiter helps seal out excessive water and dirt entry.
  • Soft poly foam reinforcement on ankles and collar for long lasting comfort and shock absorption.

 

PROTECTION

  • Contoured shin plate is injected with high modulus TPU for excellent levels of impact and abrasion resistance.
  • Medial facing side incorporates TPU panel with specially designed sculpturing for maximum grip contact with bike and improved heat and abrasion resistance.
  • One-piece injected dual compound foot shell with co-injected hard toe protector and integrated steel shank. The shell is highly resistant to abrasion and impact, adds to the boot’s overall durability and improves boot’s streamlining.
  • The Tech 7s boot is CE certified to EN 13634:2010.

KEY FEATURES

  • Excellent flexion provided by low profile medial and lateral pivot system to offer movement and support.
  • Instep and Achilles accordion flex zones constructed for superior control and support.
  • A compound sole is seamlessly integrated into the base structure for superior durability, high performing rubber grip patterning, and feel. The sole is replaceable
  • Removable anatomic footbed for comfort and support ensures even weight distribution.
  • Textile mesh with open cell foam for improved air circulation and comfort.
  • Buckle closure system incorporates polymer and fiberglass buckle arms and high-impact aluminum bridge closures for durability and weight saving. Buckle system features memory and a quick release/locking system with self-aligning design for easy, precise closure and improved riding performance and security. All buckles are easily replaceable.

 

