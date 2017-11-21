LIMITED EDITION ‘GATOR’ TECH 7S YOUTH BOOT

TECH 7S

Featuring a unique, high strength sole construction offering durability and protective performance the Tech 7s has been specifically developed for youth or smaller framed riders. With class-leading protection, innovative performance features such as pivot system to movement and flexibility the Tech 7s is built to withstand the toughest of terrains.

CONSTRUCTION

Tech 7S is specifically designed and sized for junior and /or smaller framed riders.

PU-reinforced microfiber upper for flexibility, abrasion resistance, water-resistance, and weight-saving. Material ensures consistent fit and is easy to maintain and clean.

Extended microfiber gaiter helps seal out excessive water and dirt entry.

Soft poly foam reinforcement on ankles and collar for long lasting comfort and shock absorption.

PROTECTION

Contoured shin plate is injected with high modulus TPU for excellent levels of impact and abrasion resistance.

Medial facing side incorporates TPU panel with specially designed sculpturing for maximum grip contact with bike and improved heat and abrasion resistance.

One-piece injected dual compound foot shell with co-injected hard toe protector and integrated steel shank. The shell is highly resistant to abrasion and impact, adds to the boot’s overall durability and improves boot’s streamlining.

The Tech 7s boot is CE certified to EN 13634:2010.

KEY FEATURES