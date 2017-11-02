Line-X Teams Up with Polaris for SEMA Build

Polaris Concept DAGOR®:

Coated with LINE-X ULTRA, the DAGOR® Ultra-Light Tactical Vehicle is coming to SEMA highly customized as a first-ever concept build for recreational use.

The LINE-X DAGOR® features several machined body parts to include all new doors, roof, custom fabricated tailgate and other parts and accessories. Usually only in the possession of the United States Department of Defense and international allied nations, this concept build is the only one of its kind on display at SEMA – making for a first, exclusive look opportunity.

The Polaris DAGOR is a diesel powered Military machine that is made for transporting goods, people, and has the capability of being used for low velocity air drops (LVAD)

INE-X Specialty Automotive Coatings

Full Exterior — LINE-X Body Armour with ULTRA

Roll Cage

Front & Rear Coil Springs

Bead Lock Ring (Polaris Blue)

Bumpers

Side Steps

Interior/Tub

Engine Compartment & Hood Underside

Driveshaft Tunnel

Fender Wells

Dashboard

ZERO TO 60 DESIGNS Design & Fabrication

Deck Lid

Tailgate

Roof

Half Doors

Fender Flares

Side Steps

Front Bumper

Rear Bumper

Tire Carrier

Additional build partners and products:

Rigid Industries

Warn ZEON 10-S Winch

Factor 55 Winch Hook and Crosby Shackles

Pro Comp Wheels

Xtreme Tires

Rotopax Diesel Cans with Mounts

If you happen to be at SEMA, you can check out the DAGOR build in LINE-X booth #34113 in the South Hall Upper.