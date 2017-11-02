Line-X Teams Up with Polaris for SEMA Build

Polaris Concept DAGOR®:
Coated with LINE-X ULTRA, the DAGOR® Ultra-Light Tactical Vehicle is coming to SEMA highly customized as a first-ever concept build for recreational use.
The LINE-X DAGOR® features several machined body parts to include all new doors, roof, custom fabricated tailgate and other parts and accessories. Usually only in the possession of the United States Department of Defense and international allied nations, this concept build is the only one of its kind on display at SEMA – making for a first, exclusive look opportunity.
The Polaris DAGOR is a diesel powered Military machine that is made for transporting goods, people, and has the capability of being used for low velocity air drops (LVAD)
INE-X Specialty Automotive Coatings
- Full Exterior — LINE-X Body Armour with ULTRA
- Roll Cage
- Front & Rear Coil Springs
- Bead Lock Ring (Polaris Blue)
- Bumpers
- Side Steps
- Interior/Tub
- Engine Compartment & Hood Underside
- Driveshaft Tunnel
- Fender Wells
- Dashboard
ZERO TO 60 DESIGNS Design & Fabrication
- Deck Lid
- Tailgate
- Roof
- Half Doors
- Fender Flares
- Side Steps
- Front Bumper
- Rear Bumper
- Tire Carrier
Additional build partners and products:
- Rigid Industries
- Warn ZEON 10-S Winch
- Factor 55 Winch Hook and Crosby Shackles
- Pro Comp Wheels
- Xtreme Tires
- Rotopax Diesel Cans with Mounts
If you happen to be at SEMA, you can check out the DAGOR build in LINE-X booth #34113 in the South Hall Upper.