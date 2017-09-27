SEPT. 30 – OCT. 1 at FAIRPLEX in POMONA, CALIFORNIA.

The 2017 Lucas Oil Off-Road Expo Powered by General Tire is truly the greatest collection of off-road companies, parts, equipment, gear, action and experts ever assembled in America. From off-road racing to rock crawling, trail riding to sand sports, motorcycles and ATV’s, to camping and adventure travel, fans have the unique opportunity to meet and talk with the most knowledgeable people in the off-road industry. Fans can experience the dynamic world of off-road thru ride alongs, racing demos, celebrity appearances, live music, industry media events and product giveaways all weekend.

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS

Saturday, Sept. 30 – Show Hours 9:00 am – 6:00 pm

ALL DAY

Live Bands, Mobile Charging Stations & Forty Creek Whiskey Tastings In The Yokohama Power-Up Hub – Near Main Entry

Live DJ On The STEEL-IT Main Stage presented by Bud Light – by MAV TV Proving Grounds

350+ Vendors In The Off-Road Performance Marketplace – Buildings 4, 5, 6 & Outdoors

O’Reilly Auto Parts SHOW-N-SHINE 4x4s on display – Outdoors

SCORE Baja 1000 Exhibit – tribute to legends of the Baja – Building 5

Rubicon Trail – Take a Ride Along in an off road vehicle courtesy of Pro Comp • G2 Axle & Gear • Smittybilt • Rubicon Express • LRG Rims

Noon – 12:30 pm

Lucas Oil Off-Road Racing Series Demo

Trucks, UTV’s & Modified Karts – MAV TV Proving Grounds

Noon – 2:00 pm

Autograph Session: SCORE Baja 1000 racers & Baja Legends – Building 5

12:30 pm – 12:45 pm

Dirt Alliance Demo – MAV TV Proving Grounds

12:45 pm – 1:00 pm

Autograph Session: Lucas Oil Off-Road Racing & Dirt Alliance drivers – MAV TV Proving Grounds

2:00 pm – 2:30 pm

Lucas Oil Off-Road Racing Series Demo

Trucks, UTV’s & Modified Karts – MAV TV Proving Grounds

2:30 pm – 2:45 pm

Dirt Alliance Demo – MAV TV Proving Grounds

2:45 pm – 3:00 pm

Autograph Session: Lucas Oil Off-Road Racing & Dirt Alliance drivers – MAV TV Proving Grounds

3:00 pm – 5:00 pm

50th Anniversary Baja 1000 Media Event, Course Unveiling –Building 5

4:00 pm – 4:30 pm

Lucas Oil Off-Road Racing Series Demo

Trucks, UTV’s & Modified Karts – MAV TV Proving Grounds

4:30 pm – 4:45 pm

Dirt Alliance Demo – MAV TV Proving Grounds

4:45 pm -5:00 pm

Autograph Session: Lucas Oil Off-Road Racing & Dirt Alliance drivers – MAV TV Proving Grounds

Sunday, Oct. 1- Show Hours – 9:00 am – 5:00 pm

All Day

Live Bands, Mobile Charging Stations & Forty Creek Whiskey Tastings In The Yokohama Power-Up Hub – Near Main Entry

Live DJ On The STEEL-IT Main Stage presented by Bud Light – by MAV TV Proving Grounds

350+ Vendors In The Off-Road Performance Marketplace – Buildings 4, 5, 6 & Outdoors

O’Reilly Auto Parts SHOW-N-SHINE 4x4s on display – Outdoors

SCORE Baja 1000 Exhibit – tribute to legends of the Baja – Building 5

Rubicon Trail – Take a Ride Along in an off road vehicle courtesy of Pro Comp • G2 Axle & Gear • Smittybilt • Rubicon Express • LRG Rims

Noon – 12:30 pm

Lucas Oil Off-Road Racing Series Demo

Trucks, UTV’s & Modified Karts – MAV TV Proving Grounds

Noon – 2:00 pm

Autograph Session: SCORE Baja 1000 racers & Baja Legends – Building 5

12:30 pm – 12:45 pm

Dirt Alliance Demo – MAV TV Proving Grounds

12:45 pm – 1:00 pm

Autograph Session: Lucas Oil Off-Road Racing & Dirt Alliance drivers – MAV TV Proving Grounds

2:00 pm – 2:30 pm

Lucas Oil Off-Road Racing Series Demo | Trucks, UTV’s & Modified Karts – MAV TV Proving Grounds

2:30 pm – 2:45 pm

Dirt Alliance Demo – MAV TV Proving Grounds

2:45 pm – 3:00 pm

Autograph Session: Lucas Oil Off-Road Racing & Dirt Alliance drivers – MAV TV Proving Grounds

3:00 pm – 3:30 pm

Miss Off-Road Expo Contest at the STEEL-IT Main Stage presented by Bud Light

3:30 pm – 3:45 pm

O’Reilly Auto Parts Show-N-Shine Awards at the STEEL-IT Main Stage presented by Bud Light

4:00 pm – 4:30 pm

Lucas Oil Off-Road Racing Series Demo | Trucks, UTV’s & Modified Karts – MAV TV Proving Grounds

4:30 pm – 4:45 pm

Dirt Alliance Demo – MAV TV Proving Grounds