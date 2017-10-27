Headline News
MAVERICK TRAIL ACCESSORIES

October 27, 2017
— When Can-Am developed the new Maverick Trail for their 2018 line up, they also made sure there were plenty of accessories available for it that you can get from your Can-Am dealer. The guys at Can-Am gave us a list of some of those accessories and here they are:

MAVERICK TRAIL ACCESSORIES

Sport Roof $349.99 USD

Bimini Roof  $299.99 USD

Half Windshield $229.99 USD

Full windshield $559.99 USD

Full Windshield $374.99 USD

Front Trail Bumper $249.99 USD

4-Point Harness $199.99 USD

  • LinQ 4.2-GAL. (16L) COOLER $279.99 USD
  • –  ALL-TERRAIN TRUNK COVER $479.99 USD
  • –  ROOF TAIL LIGHT $179.99 USD
  • –  LinQ CARGO RACK $329.99 USD
  • –  SOUND BAR $599.99 USD

    – HEATED SEAT COVER $199.99 USD

    – HEATED STEERING WHEEL $379.99 USD
  • CAN-AM EXPERT PARTNERS –By choosing to work with well-respected and deeply invested powersports brands, the Can-Am accessories lineup benefits from gathering additional knowledge about off-road accessories, industry trends and customer demands. Brands like Baja Designs, Beard Seats, Cyclops Gear, DragonFire Racing, Rugged Radios, SCS Unlimited and Yoshimura add value to what is already an extensive list of proven accessories, by delivering enhanced comfort, convenience and performance.

    – Dragon Fire Spare Tire Holder $259.99 USD

    – Beard Suspension Seats $949.99 USD

    Baja Designs ONX6 LED Light Bar $439.99 USD

    – Yoshimura Slip-On Exhaust $649.99

    S&B FILTERS Particle Separator $419.99 USD
     

    SCS UNLIMITED

    Can-Am designers teamed with SCS Unlimited to create bold vehicle graphic wraps that not only bring out your unique personality, but also complement the Maverick Trail’s distinctive performance and capabilities. The kits are available at participating Can-Am dealerships and at scscanamgraphics.com.

