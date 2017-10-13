Headline News
MINI-ME ATVs (October 13, 2017 8:12 am)
SUPER-CHARGED YAMAHA YXZ1000R (October 12, 2017 7:48 am)
HOW DO YOU HAUL YOUR MACHINE? (October 12, 2017 7:37 am)
Assault Industries Introduces a New Action Camera Mount Clamp (October 11, 2017 11:32 am)
THE BEGINNING & END OF HONDA 3-WHEELERS (October 11, 2017 8:59 am)

MINI-ME ATVs

October 13, 2017
Comments off
28 Views
2 block, ATV, Buyers Guides, Features, Home Features, Home Page, Honda, Kawasaki, Machines, Suzuki, Yamaha

— Honey, I shrunk the quads! Remember that movie? Yeah, it was awhile back, and maybe it was shrunken kids instead of quads. Anyway, having a miniature version of your ATV is not a bad idea. It’s nice to have a visual reminder of what you’d rather be doing, and you can’t really have your actual quad sitting on your desk at work.

Well, if you’d like to have a 1:12 scale replica of your YFZ, TRX, KFX or LTR, New Ray Toys has you covered. They also have some mini 4×4 quads as well as a few UTVs.

You may be able to find these New Ray replicas at your local ATV/UTV/motorcycle dealer. They’re likely to be at toy stores too. If not, you can order them from the Chaparral Motorsports website. The prices for these little machines range from $11.99 to $17.99 and up.

More info here> http://www.chaparral-racing.com/category/die-cast-replicas

 

Related Article

SUPER-CHARGED YAMAHA YXZ1000R

Oct 12, 2017Comments off141 Views

–Turbo-destroying YXZ —   Many manufacturers offer a turbo option for their UTVs, but there are still a few brands that have not jumped up to that

HOW DO YOU HAUL YOUR MACHIN...

— Not all of us live at a place

Oct 12, 2017

Assault Industries Introduc...

Camera Mount Clamp and Pivot Mount New from Assault

Oct 11, 2017

THE BEGINNING & END OF...

— From the US90 to the 250R — By

Oct 11, 2017

Comments are closed.

Follow Us

Facebooktwitterrssyoutube

Sharing

Facebooktwitterredditmail
Copyright 2014 Hi-Torque Publications, Inc. All rights reserved.
X
DB-footer_sub1_01DW-footer_sub1_02DW-footer_sub1_03footer_1_gift_card_01 footer_1_gift_card_02
¤