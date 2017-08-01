Moose Releases New MUD Storage Trunk

HELMET STORAGE REAR TRUNK

Rear storage compartment will accommodate two helmets or other large items (nearly 3.5 cubic feet)

Quick-access drink holders built into the side

Features a comfortable backrest and seat cushion

Two draw-tight latches secure the lid

Provides plenty of additional weather-resistant storage and added comfort

Mounts directly to tubular and composite racks using four U-bolts and sealing washers

Rugged roto-molded design

Made in U.S.A.

Dimensions: 37.0” width x 25.0 ”depth x 17.0” height

Part # 3505-0206

Retail Price: $189.95

About Moose Racing

Moose Racing has dedicated itself to providing the rider and racer with the highest quality and best performing products available. With thousands of items ranging from riding gear, jackets and boots to gaskets, t-handles and fender bags, Moose Racing has you covered. Whether you’re trail riding with friends, hunting in the woods or jumping Supercross triples, Moose Racing offers the most comprehensive list of products in the industry to satisfy all your riding needs.

About Parts Unlimited

Parts Unlimited is the world’s largest distributor of aftermarket accessories in the powersports industry and is owned by LeMans Corporation headquartered in Janesville, Wisconsin. Parts Unlimited sells to over 12,000 dealerships world wide and continues to expand its market penetration with its sister companies, Parts Canada, Parts Europe and Drag Specialties. Go To mooseracing.com for a dealer near you.

Parts Unlimited continues to promote racing through its campaign WE SUPPORT THE SPORT®, helping to drive consumers to dealerships, while entertaining its dealers through hospitalities at the events it sponsors.