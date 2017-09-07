Headline News
2018 YAMAHA YXZ1000R — first look: (September 7, 2017 2:28 pm)
NEW HAVOC X — special report: (September 7, 2017 1:13 pm)
Moose Utilities Division Releases Assortment of New Accessories (September 7, 2017 12:18 pm)
NEW POLARIS GENERAL PARTS FROM HOUSER RACING (September 7, 2017 9:51 am)
FATHER & SON RAPTORS (September 7, 2017 7:45 am)

Moose Utilities Division Releases Assortment of New Accessories

September 7, 2017
Comments off
34 Views
2 block, Home News, Home Page, News

GUN DEFENDER TRANSPORT SYSTEM AND MOUNTS

$129.95 – $159.95

  • Injection molded design offers great strength and more water and dust resistance
  • Defender design accommodates standard and longer barreled guns
  • Additional width in the right places eliminates interference’s with bolts and target style turrets
  • Hybrid interior structure allows customization and securely holds and protects guns
  • 25” receiver makes for easy on, and easy off of the machine

UTV Universal Hitch Mount System

  • Universal model fits ALL UTV’s with 1.25” or 2” receiver hitch
  • Quick and easy adjustments, quick install and take down
  • Adjustable stabilization arm adds rigidity and protection
  • Highly adjustable design allows for endless mounting configurations
  • Comes with all necessary pieces to mount two Gun Defender™ Transport Systems

Universal Bed Mount System

  • Universal model fits all UTV Beds
  • Quick and easy adjustments, quick install and take down
  • Width adjustment from 26” to 56″
  • Mounting system locks down with (2) turnbuckles and D-rings (included)
  • Highly adjustable design allows for endless mounting configurations
  • Comes with all necessary pieces to mount (2) Gun Defender™ Transport Systems

PART NUMBER DESCRIPTION MSRP
3518-0135 GUN TRANSPORT SYSTEM MSE 129.95
3518-0137 GUN TRANSPORT HITCH MT 159.95
3518-0138 GUN TRANSPORT BED MT 159.95

 

ADV1 DRY BACKPACK

MSRP: $79.95

  • Constructed from heavy-duty waterproof tarpaulin
  • Durable heat welded seams
  • YKK water resistant zippered external pocket perfect for gloves or spare parts
  • Heavy-duty ITW quick-release buckles
  • Roll down top design creates waterproof seal
  • Coated tarpaulin material is easy to spray and wipe clean
  • Adjustable shoulder and sternum strap
  • Available in 22L
PART # DESCRIPTION MSRP
3517-0413 ADV1 Dry Backpack $79.95


ADV1 ULTRA LIGHT BAGS

MSRP: $23.95 – $29.95

  • Waterproof bags
  • Polyester with PU coating
  • Seals are sealed with seam tape
  • Heavy-duty ITW quick release buckles
  • Roll down top design creates waterproof seal
  • Includes drawstring carrying/storage bag
  • Available in a 25L and a three pack that includes a 2L, 5L and 10L bag
PART # DESCRIPTION MSRP
3530-0009 ADV1 Ultra Light Bags $29.95
3530-0010 ADV1 Ultra Light Bag $23.95

 

For more info on these and other products, head over to the Moose Utilities Division UTV site. 

Tags
, , , , , , , , ,

Related Article

2018 YAMAHA YXZ1000R — first look:

Sep 07, 2017Comments off23 Views

— Here’s what Yamaha wants you to know about the 2018 YXZ1000R — All-New Yamaha Sport Shift 5-Speed Sequential Shift Transmission Yamaha breaks new ground with Yamaha

NEW HAVOC X — special...

— Awhile back we reported that Textron was working

Sep 07, 2017

NEW POLARIS GENERAL PARTS F...

Houser Racing is happy to announce the development of

Sep 07, 2017

FATHER & SON RAPTORS

— All across the USA Dirt Wheels readers enjoy

Sep 07, 2017

Comments are closed.

Follow Us

Facebooktwitterrssyoutube

Sharing

Facebooktwitterredditmail
Copyright 2014 Hi-Torque Publications, Inc. All rights reserved.
X
DB-footer_sub1_01DW-footer_sub1_02DW-footer_sub1_03footer_1_gift_card_01 footer_1_gift_card_02
¤