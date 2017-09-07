Moose Utilities Division Releases Assortment of New Accessories

GUN DEFENDER TRANSPORT SYSTEM AND MOUNTS

$129.95 – $159.95

Injection molded design offers great strength and more water and dust resistance

Defender design accommodates standard and longer barreled guns

Additional width in the right places eliminates interference’s with bolts and target style turrets

Hybrid interior structure allows customization and securely holds and protects guns

25” receiver makes for easy on, and easy off of the machine

UTV Universal Hitch Mount System

Universal model fits ALL UTV’s with 1.25” or 2” receiver hitch

Quick and easy adjustments, quick install and take down

Adjustable stabilization arm adds rigidity and protection

Highly adjustable design allows for endless mounting configurations

Comes with all necessary pieces to mount two Gun Defender™ Transport Systems

Universal Bed Mount System

Universal model fits all UTV Beds

Quick and easy adjustments, quick install and take down

Width adjustment from 26” to 56″

Mounting system locks down with (2) turnbuckles and D-rings (included)

Highly adjustable design allows for endless mounting configurations

Comes with all necessary pieces to mount (2) Gun Defender™ Transport Systems

PART NUMBER DESCRIPTION MSRP 3518-0135 GUN TRANSPORT SYSTEM MSE 129.95 3518-0137 GUN TRANSPORT HITCH MT 159.95 3518-0138 GUN TRANSPORT BED MT 159.95

ADV1 DRY BACKPACK

MSRP: $79.95

Constructed from heavy-duty waterproof tarpaulin

Durable heat welded seams

YKK water resistant zippered external pocket perfect for gloves or spare parts

Heavy-duty ITW quick-release buckles

Roll down top design creates waterproof seal

Coated tarpaulin material is easy to spray and wipe clean

Adjustable shoulder and sternum strap

Available in 22L

PART # DESCRIPTION MSRP 3517-0413 ADV1 Dry Backpack $79.95



ADV1 ULTRA LIGHT BAGS

MSRP: $23.95 – $29.95

Waterproof bags

Polyester with PU coating

Seals are sealed with seam tape

Heavy-duty ITW quick release buckles

Roll down top design creates waterproof seal

Includes drawstring carrying/storage bag

Available in a 25L and a three pack that includes a 2L, 5L and 10L bag

PART # DESCRIPTION MSRP 3530-0009 ADV1 Ultra Light Bags $29.95 3530-0010 ADV1 Ultra Light Bag $23.95

