Moose Utilities Division Releases Assortment of New Accessories

GUN DEFENDER TRANSPORT SYSTEM AND MOUNTS
$129.95 – $159.95
- Injection molded design offers great strength and more water and dust resistance
- Defender design accommodates standard and longer barreled guns
- Additional width in the right places eliminates interference’s with bolts and target style turrets
- Hybrid interior structure allows customization and securely holds and protects guns
- 25” receiver makes for easy on, and easy off of the machine
UTV Universal Hitch Mount System
- Universal model fits ALL UTV’s with 1.25” or 2” receiver hitch
- Quick and easy adjustments, quick install and take down
- Adjustable stabilization arm adds rigidity and protection
- Highly adjustable design allows for endless mounting configurations
- Comes with all necessary pieces to mount two Gun Defender™ Transport Systems
Universal Bed Mount System
- Universal model fits all UTV Beds
- Quick and easy adjustments, quick install and take down
- Width adjustment from 26” to 56″
- Mounting system locks down with (2) turnbuckles and D-rings (included)
- Highly adjustable design allows for endless mounting configurations
- Comes with all necessary pieces to mount (2) Gun Defender™ Transport Systems
|PART NUMBER
|DESCRIPTION
|MSRP
|3518-0135
|GUN TRANSPORT SYSTEM MSE
|129.95
|3518-0137
|GUN TRANSPORT HITCH MT
|159.95
|3518-0138
|GUN TRANSPORT BED MT
|159.95
ADV1 DRY BACKPACK
MSRP: $79.95
- Constructed from heavy-duty waterproof tarpaulin
- Durable heat welded seams
- YKK water resistant zippered external pocket perfect for gloves or spare parts
- Heavy-duty ITW quick-release buckles
- Roll down top design creates waterproof seal
- Coated tarpaulin material is easy to spray and wipe clean
- Adjustable shoulder and sternum strap
- Available in 22L
|PART #
|DESCRIPTION
|MSRP
|3517-0413
|ADV1 Dry Backpack
|$79.95
ADV1 ULTRA LIGHT BAGS
MSRP: $23.95 – $29.95
- Waterproof bags
- Polyester with PU coating
- Seals are sealed with seam tape
- Heavy-duty ITW quick release buckles
- Roll down top design creates waterproof seal
- Includes drawstring carrying/storage bag
- Available in a 25L and a three pack that includes a 2L, 5L and 10L bag
|PART #
|DESCRIPTION
|MSRP
|3530-0009
|ADV1 Ultra Light Bags
|$29.95
|3530-0010
|ADV1 Ultra Light Bag
|$23.95
