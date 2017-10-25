MOTOCROSS vs. CROSS-COUNTRY TIRES

— MAXXIS HELPS YOU PICK THE RIGHT TIRES —

Maxxis Razrs are the favorite tires for many sport quad riders. However, there are many types of Razr tires designed specifically for different terrain and usage. It’s sometimes tough to know which ones are right for you. Well, here is what the top tire designers at Maxxis recommend in their words:

ATV MOTOCROSS

Motocross ATV racing takes place on a dirt circuit track, groomed with sharp corners and varying sized jumps. Races in the premier series, the AMA ATV Motocross Nationals, last for 20 minutes plus 1 lap.

Maxxis Tires Used:

Razr Xm – The tire of choice for our top MXers.

Razr MX – Set the standard for ATV motocross tires. Offered in a SYHP soft compound racing version.

Razr Cross – Ideal for hardpack to loamy track conditions.

CROSS-COUNTRY

Cross country races are held on natural terrain through either woods or desert, and may include motocross sections. Courses vary in length. Races generally last no less than two hours, and rules vary from series to series.

Maxxis Tires Used:

Sport:

Razr Xc – Performs well in a wide variety of terrains.

Razr – Grips a variety of terrains and is the best choice in hardpack conditions.

Razr 2 – Extremely durable and suited best for muddy to loose terrains.

Razr Ballance – Radial construction gives a plush ride.

Utility:

Bighorn – The ultimate in performance and durability.

Bighorn 2.0 – A lightweight version of the legendary Bighorn.

4-Speed – Features a knobby tread pattern based on the Razr sport tires plus radial construction.

Ceros – The best choice in the desert and for short course side x side racing.

Here is more info on each of these tires with photos and sizes: http://www.maxxis.com/tires/atv/atv-sport