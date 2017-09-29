Headline News
MULBERRY MUD NATIONAL

September 29, 2017
— NOVEMBER 9-12, OZARK, ARKANSAS —

Here’s your chance to check out the last event of the year in High Lifters Mud National series. It’s definitely a good time weekend for UTV and 4×4 quad enthusiasts. Camping is available at the off-road park.

Along with trail riding, the activities include:

TIME TRIALS around an obstacle course.

BAD 2DA BONE contest for the most outrageous mud machines ever.

MUDDA CROSS races around a mud hole course.

CONCERTS on friday and saturday nights.

FIREWORKS SHOW on saturday night.

PLINKO tests your luck to win awesome prizes.

VENDORS on hand displaying their latest aftermarket accessories, including the big tent of High Lifters Retail Store.

This all takes place in the scenic area of Mulberry Mountain Loop, around 10 miles north of Ozark, Arkansas.

For more info > http://www.mudnatevents.com/home-3-multiple-v3-2-2/home-3-multiple-v3-2-2/

 

