New 30-inch Tires Join The STI Sand Drifter Family

STI introduced the all-new 30-inch Sand Drifter tires, delivering a taller tire option to this high-performance tire line. We were able to test the only set on their new wheels currently available in the country, and we can’t wait till you guys can get your hands on a set.

Ready in time for the 2017 sand-dune season, the lightweight 30-inch STI Sand Drifter gives UTV drivers a wide footprint, proven durability and a smooth ride through the dunes. The Sand Drifter’s reinforced lower sidewall minimizes tire roll and allows for low psi operation to maximize flotation. The tires also use deep rim guards to protect the wheel lip and eliminate sand trapping in the bead area.

Like the original Drifters, the new 30-inchers feature 14 one-inch-tall traction-grabbing molded paddles. The front tire features a tri-rib design to provide excellent steering response and minimal rolling resistance. We found that having the tri-rib design on the outside of each front tire made for great control at high speeds and through big bowls.

We tested these tires on the all new deep-dish 14×10 and 14×8 inch HD9 Comp Lock beadlock wheels. The new lineup were perfectly suited for wide-profile sand tires – like the STI Sand Wedge and Sand Drifter tires- helping riders get the best dune-riding flotation and power transfer to the sand. We loved the offset of these wheels for staying planted in the dunes during some serious shredding as well as cruising.

To find out more or purchase a set for your rig, visit STI Powersports