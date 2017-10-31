NEW AMERICAN MUSCLE SIDE-BY-SIDE

TEXTRON Releases NEW Havoc X

LABELS DON’T MATTER.

PERFORMANCE DOES.



We didn’t just create another side-by-side. We created Havoc, equipped with 100HP, class-leading suspension system with King Shocks, and 2,000-lb of towing capacity. Built to out muscle anything in its path, it defies all labels—and expectations.

KEY FEATURES

• 100 HP EFI Engine

• 67 ft-lb of Torque

• On-Demand AWD

• Standard Electronic Power Steering

• Standard Full Doors

• Four-Wheel Double A-Arm Suspension

• Front & Rear Sway Bars

• Class-Leading 24 cu-ft of Storage with Extended Cab

• 2,000-lb of Towing and a 600-lb Capacity Tilt Bed

• Two-Tone Bucket Seats

• Standard 4,000-lb WARN Winch

• Fast-N-Latch™ Bed Storage System

• 14-in Cast Aluminum Wheels

• 28 x 10-14, ITP Ultracross Tires

• Best in Class Loaded Ground Clearance

Parts and Accessories

– Rockford Fosgate® Sound System

– 6″ Flush Mounted LED Light

Bar Set

– ACAT Green Hood Rack

– ACAT Green Tubular Brush Guard

– Full Windshield

– Select Color-Match Accessories

– Toolbox

For more info and a chance to win some free gear, check out Textron Havoc X