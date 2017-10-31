Headline News
NEW AMERICAN MUSCLE SIDE-BY-SIDE (October 31, 2017 4:08 pm)
MAIER WIDE BODY KIT (October 31, 2017 8:30 am)
THE ULTIMATE DUNE WHEEL (October 30, 2017 7:26 pm)
New 30-inch Tires Join The STI Sand Drifter Family (October 30, 2017 7:13 pm)
JUNGLE QUADS (October 30, 2017 7:48 am)

NEW AMERICAN MUSCLE SIDE-BY-SIDE

October 31, 2017
Comments off
38 Views
Arctic Cat, Home News, Home Page, News, other, Slideshow

TEXTRON Releases NEW Havoc X

LABELS DON’T MATTER.
PERFORMANCE DOES.


We didn’t just create another side-by-side. We created Havoc, equipped with 100HP, class-leading suspension system with King Shocks, and 2,000-lb of towing capacity. Built to out muscle anything in its path, it defies all labels—and expectations.

 

KEY FEATURES

• 100 HP EFI Engine
• 67 ft-lb of Torque
• On-Demand AWD
• Standard Electronic Power Steering
• Standard Full Doors
• Four-Wheel Double A-Arm Suspension
• Front & Rear Sway Bars
• Class-Leading 24 cu-ft of Storage with Extended Cab
• 2,000-lb of Towing and a 600-lb Capacity Tilt Bed
• Two-Tone Bucket Seats
• Standard 4,000-lb WARN Winch
• Fast-N-Latch™ Bed Storage System
• 14-in Cast Aluminum Wheels
• 28 x 10-14, ITP Ultracross Tires
• Best in Class Loaded Ground Clearance

Parts and Accessories

– Rockford Fosgate® Sound System
– 6″ Flush Mounted LED Light
Bar Set
– ACAT Green Hood Rack
– ACAT Green Tubular Brush Guard
– Full Windshield
– Select Color-Match Accessories
– Toolbox

For more info and a chance to win some free gear, check out Textron Havoc X

Tags
, , , ,

Related Article

MAIER WIDE BODY KIT

Oct 31, 2017Comments off117 Views

— Maier has been involved with making plastic products for off-road machines for decades. Their plastic fenders were a favorite choice for dirt bike riders back in

THE ULTIMATE DUNE WHEEL

New Sizes! 14×10 and 14×8 Wide Added to HD9

Oct 30, 2017

New 30-inch Tires Join The ...

STI introduced the all-new 30-inch Sand Drifter tires, delivering

Oct 30, 2017

JUNGLE QUADS

— The country of Costa Rica is located in

Oct 30, 2017

Comments are closed.

Follow Us

Facebooktwitterrssyoutube

Sharing

Facebooktwitterredditmail
Copyright 2014 Hi-Torque Publications, Inc. All rights reserved.