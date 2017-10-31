NEW AMERICAN MUSCLE SIDE-BY-SIDE

TEXTRON Releases NEW Havoc X
LABELS DON’T MATTER.
PERFORMANCE DOES.
We didn’t just create another side-by-side. We created Havoc, equipped with 100HP, class-leading suspension system with King Shocks, and 2,000-lb of towing capacity. Built to out muscle anything in its path, it defies all labels—and expectations.
KEY FEATURES
• 100 HP EFI Engine
• 67 ft-lb of Torque
• On-Demand AWD
• Standard Electronic Power Steering
• Standard Full Doors
• Four-Wheel Double A-Arm Suspension
• Front & Rear Sway Bars
• Class-Leading 24 cu-ft of Storage with Extended Cab
• 2,000-lb of Towing and a 600-lb Capacity Tilt Bed
• Two-Tone Bucket Seats
• Standard 4,000-lb WARN Winch
• Fast-N-Latch™ Bed Storage System
• 14-in Cast Aluminum Wheels
• 28 x 10-14, ITP Ultracross Tires
• Best in Class Loaded Ground Clearance
Parts and Accessories
– Rockford Fosgate® Sound System
– 6″ Flush Mounted LED Light
Bar Set
– ACAT Green Hood Rack
– ACAT Green Tubular Brush Guard
– Full Windshield
– Select Color-Match Accessories
– Toolbox
For more info and a chance to win some free gear, check out Textron Havoc X