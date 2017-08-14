NEW ATV MX NATIONAL CHAMPION!

— JOEL HETRICK WINS FIRST EVER NATIONAL TITLE —

The 2017 Wiseco ATV Motocross National Championship (ATVMX), presented by CST Tires, came down to the wire this weekend at the season finale from legendary Loretta Lynn’s Ranch in Tennessee. Just 11 points separated the top two riders in the AMA Pro ATV standings – Joel Hetrick on his Honda TRX450R and Chad Wienen on his Yamaha YFZ450. Their season-long battle came all the way down to the final checkered flag. Chasing his first-ever championship, Hetrick rose to the occasion and out-dueled Wienen to capture the coveted title.

Brown and Wienen were locked in a heated battle for second place.

Joel Hetrick pulled the holeshot in the first moto of the day and began running at the front of the pack from the get-go. Yamaha riders Chad Wienen and Thomas Brown were locked in a dogfight for second, with Chad edging out Brown at the finish.

Chad got a good start in the second moto and was out front within a lap. Joel was working his way up from 4th place, but couldn’t quite catch Chad before the checkered flag. Wienen’s 2-1 moto results allowed him to edge out Hetrick (1-2) for the overall win on the afternoon, but the win wasn’t enough to top Hetrick in the overall points standings where he claimed his first National Championship after a solid season.

The thrill of victory!

Hetrick finished the 2017 season with a 11-point edge over Wienen in the final standings, while Brown rounded out the top three championship finishers 102 back of Hetrick. Gennusa ended the championship in fourth (-128), while Jeffrey Rastrelli (-137) edged out Josh Upperman (-171) for fifth.

Joel Hetrick, Chad Wienen and Thomas Brown.

Loretta Lynn National

Hurricane Mills, Tennessee

2017 AMA Pro Class Event Results:

Chad Wienen (2-1) Joel Hetrick (1-2) Thomas Brown (3-3) Westley Wolfe (5-4) Nick Gennusa (4-5) Sam Rowe (7-6) Josh Upperman (6-8) Parker Wewerka (9-7) Brett Musick (8-11) Cody Janssen (11-10)

Overall National Championship Standings: