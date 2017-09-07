NEW HAVOC X — special report:

— Awhile back we reported that Textron was working on a sportier version of their Stampede UTV. It seems that they took notice on how well the Polaris General was doing and wanted to have something to compete with it.

The Stampede Sport project has moved to the point that they have a new name for the machine. It’s suppose to be called the Havoc X. At least, that is what’s on the graphics of a pre-production model the Dirt Wheels spies were able to get photos of.

The inside info we’re getting is the Havoc X will have between 110 and 120 horsepower. The suspension travel is significantly increased over the standard Stampede model. We’re already looking forward to doing a shootout between the Havoc X and the General. We’ll keep you posted on when that might possibly happen.