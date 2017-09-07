Headline News
2018 YAMAHA YXZ1000R — first look: (September 7, 2017 2:28 pm)
NEW HAVOC X — special report: (September 7, 2017 1:13 pm)
Moose Utilities Division Releases Assortment of New Accessories (September 7, 2017 12:18 pm)
NEW POLARIS GENERAL PARTS FROM HOUSER RACING (September 7, 2017 9:51 am)
FATHER & SON RAPTORS (September 7, 2017 7:45 am)

NEW HAVOC X — special report:

September 7, 2017
Comments off
30 Views
2 block, Arctic Cat, Features, Home Features, Home Page, Machines, other

— Awhile back we reported that Textron was working on a sportier version of their Stampede UTV. It seems that they took notice on how well the Polaris General was doing and wanted to have something to compete with it.

The Stampede Sport project has moved to the point that they have a new name for the machine. It’s suppose to be called the Havoc X. At least, that is what’s on the graphics of a pre-production model the Dirt Wheels spies were able to get photos of.

The inside info we’re getting is the Havoc X will have between 110 and 120 horsepower. The suspension travel is significantly increased over the standard Stampede model. We’re already looking forward to doing a shootout between the Havoc X and the General. We’ll keep you posted on when that might possibly happen.

Related Article

2018 YAMAHA YXZ1000R — first look:

Sep 07, 2017Comments off31 Views

— Here’s what Yamaha wants you to know about the 2018 YXZ1000R — All-New Yamaha Sport Shift 5-Speed Sequential Shift Transmission Yamaha breaks new ground with Yamaha

Moose Utilities Division Re...

GUN DEFENDER TRANSPORT SYSTEM AND MOUNTS $129.95 – $159.95

Sep 07, 2017

NEW POLARIS GENERAL PARTS F...

Houser Racing is happy to announce the development of

Sep 07, 2017

FATHER & SON RAPTORS

— All across the USA Dirt Wheels readers enjoy

Sep 07, 2017

Comments are closed.

Follow Us

Facebooktwitterrssyoutube

Sharing

Facebooktwitterredditmail
Copyright 2014 Hi-Torque Publications, Inc. All rights reserved.
X
DB-footer_sub1_01DW-footer_sub1_02DW-footer_sub1_03footer_1_gift_card_01 footer_1_gift_card_02
¤