NEW INNOVATION FOR UTV TIRES

KANATI TERRA MASTER — FIRST UTV TIRE WITH ASYMMETRICAL NON-DIRECTIONAL TREAD PATTERN:

GBC Motorsports introduces this specially designed tread pattern that gives you the benefits of two tires in one. With two distinctive sides to choose from, you can customize your tire set up to your vehicle application, and your driving style.

Side A – Recommended mounted out for soft to intermediate terrain

Side B – Recommended mounted out for intermediate to hard terrain

The carcass profile is optimized for forward traction and side bite, all while having a lightweight steel-belt construction. The Kanati Terra Master is the next level of performance for today’s high performance side-by-sides, proving once again that GBC is a leader in innovation for the ATV and SXS Markets.

Product Highlights:

Steel belted radial design for stronger core and greater wear resistance

10-Ply Rated Construction

Asymmetrical tread pattern for dual benefits and performance characteristics

Meets and exceeds DOT standards

Designed to combat a wide variety of terrains and conditions

Non-Directional desgin for excellent responsiveness in any direction

Powered by years of research and field testing

More info > https://www.gbcmotorsports.com/products/kanati-terra-master