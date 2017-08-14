Headline News
New Moose Rocker Switches

August 14, 2017
ROCKER SWITCHES

$12.95 – $19.95

 

  • LED back light for night riding
  • Common size will fit most panels (can be flush mounted in dash)
  • Grip button for ease of use while in rough terrain
  • Sold as each

 

 

 

About Moose Racing

Moose Racing has dedicated itself to providing the rider and racer with the highest quality and best performing products available. With thousands of items ranging from riding gear, jackets and boots to gaskets, t-handles and fender bags, Moose Racing has you covered. Whether you’re trail riding with friends, hunting in the woods or jumping Supercross triples, Moose Racing offers the most comprehensive list of products in the industry to satisfy all your riding needs.

 

About Parts Unlimited

Parts Unlimited is the world’s largest distributor of aftermarket accessories in the powersports industry and is owned by LeMans Corporation headquartered in Janesville, Wisconsin. Parts Unlimited sells to over 12,000 dealerships world wide and continues to expand its market penetration with its sister companies, Parts Canada, Parts Europe and Drag Specialties. Go To mooseracing.com for a dealer near you.

 

Parts Unlimited continues to promote racing through its campaign WE SUPPORT THE SPORT®, helping to drive consumers to dealerships, while entertaining its dealers through hospitalities at the events it sponsors.

