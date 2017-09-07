Headline News
2018 YAMAHA YXZ1000R — first look: (September 7, 2017 2:28 pm)
NEW HAVOC X — special report: (September 7, 2017 1:13 pm)
Moose Utilities Division Releases Assortment of New Accessories (September 7, 2017 12:18 pm)
NEW POLARIS GENERAL PARTS FROM HOUSER RACING (September 7, 2017 9:51 am)
FATHER & SON RAPTORS (September 7, 2017 7:45 am)

September 7, 2017
Houser Racing is happy to announce the development of another product line for the UTV Industry.  The latest edition is for the Polaris General 1000. Products developed include: Tree bars, Front Bumper, and Front Lower A-Arms.

The tree bars use the patent pending L bolt mounting system developed for the Polaris RZR. The L bolt designed by Houser is the most durable way to mount the bars. They also deflect objects towards the rear tire to protect the doors as well as the side of your vehicle.

The Front Bumper features an integrated grill, bolt holes for the fair lead to be able to run a winch, and has full protection. The Front Lower A-Arms incorporate a Maximum Ground Clearance bend, come with Needle bearings and seals for long lasting life, and maintain stock width.  All items are made from high strength steel and have multiple color options available. For more information and to view product videos visit our website.

Tree Bars $389.00

Front Bumper $399.00

A-Arms $349.00

www.houser-racing.com

877-6-GO- FAST

