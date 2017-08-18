Headline News
NEW TIRE FROM GBC (August 18, 2017 9:13 am)
CST TIRES SXS ADVENTURE RALLY (August 18, 2017 8:18 am)
NELSON-RIGG UTV BAGS EVALUATION (August 17, 2017 8:19 am)
2018 TEXTRON OFF ROAD MODELS (August 16, 2017 4:15 pm)
SUSPENSION SETUP TIPS: (August 16, 2017 8:08 am)

NEW TIRE FROM GBC

August 18, 2017
HERE’S WHAT GBC SAYS ABOUT ITS NEW GROUND BUSTER III:

Built in conjunction with GNCC ATV Pro Riders, the Ground Buster III is the newest addition to GBC’s line of sport ATV tires. The Ground Buster III features a non-directional sipped (for maximum flexibility) X-knob tread pattern. Its hefty sidewall lugs allow for optimum cornering traction and control. Designed for intermediate to hard terrain racing, this rear sport tire is geared to give racers the edge they need to secure that podium finish.

Available in both 2-ply and 6-ply rated versions.

The 2-ply rated version offers a lighter, more flexible tire carcass making it perfect for use with flat tire prevention systems

Here’s a handy chart from GBC showing which kinds of machines and which type of terrain their tires are designed for.

.

 

