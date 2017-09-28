New UTV Belt Mount from Hardline Products

Don’t be stuck on the trail without a spare belt! If you are going for a ride you should always expect the unexpected. Belt breakage is one of the most common problems in the UTV platform. Carry your belt every where you go with a Hardline Products Belt Mount.
- Fits all 1 3/4″ tube frames
- Holds belts 1 1/4″ to 1 1/2″ wide
- Machined from Structural Polyamide
- Includes molded foam pads for a snug fit that won’t scratch the frame
- Non-corrosive fasteners
- Impact, fade, and fuel resistant
- No tools required for installation of mount and removal of belt
- Made in the USA
Part no: SBM707
Polaris RZR 1000, 900 & 800 use 1/16″ included
Polaris RZR 1000 Turbo use 1/4″ pads included
Artic Cat use 1/16″ pads included
Retail $39.99
UPC: 632194726307
Part no: SBM708
Can-Am and Teryx use 1/4″ pads on 1.87″ frame and 1/16″ on a 2″ frame
Retail $39.99
UPC: 632194726314
For more product information visit:
Polaris and Artic Cat belt mount