Headline News
New UTV Belt Mount from Hardline Products (September 28, 2017 12:46 pm)
First Look: 2018 Ranger 1000 Northstar and Crew Editions! (September 28, 2017 10:31 am)
Race Around the Lake 2017 (September 27, 2017 6:43 pm)
LUCAS OIL OFF-ROAD EXPO — (September 27, 2017 1:25 pm)
HONDA ATC350X & ATC250R (September 27, 2017 8:20 am)

New UTV Belt Mount from Hardline Products

September 28, 2017
Comments off
1 Views
2 block, Home News, Home Page, News

Don’t be stuck on the trail without a spare belt! If you are going for a ride you should always expect the unexpected. Belt breakage is one of the most common problems in the UTV platform. Carry your belt every where you go with a Hardline Products Belt Mount.

  • Fits all 1 3/4″ tube frames
  • Holds belts 1 1/4″ to 1 1/2″ wide
  • Machined from Structural Polyamide
  • Includes molded foam pads for a snug fit that won’t scratch the frame
  • Non-corrosive fasteners
  • Impact, fade, and fuel resistant
  • No tools required for installation of mount and removal of belt
  • Made in the USA

Part no: SBM707
Polaris RZR 1000, 900 & 800 use 1/16″ included
Polaris RZR 1000 Turbo use 1/4″ pads included
Artic Cat use 1/16″ pads included
Retail $39.99
UPC: 632194726307

Part no: SBM708
Can-Am and Teryx use 1/4″ pads on 1.87″ frame and 1/16″ on a 2″ frame
Retail $39.99
UPC: 632194726314

For more product information visit:
Polaris and Artic Cat belt mount

Can-Am and Teryx belt mount

Tags
, , , , ,

Related Article

First Look: 2018 Ranger 1000 Northstar and Cr...

Sep 28, 2017Comments off28 Views

Honey Brake lodge is 20,000 acres on the water near Jonesville LA. It is the site of the 2018 Polaris Ranger press introduction. The lodge is on

Race Around the Lake 2017

  Race Around The Lake is a local event

Sep 27, 2017

LUCAS OIL OFF-ROAD EXPO ...

SEPT. 30 – OCT. 1 at FAIRPLEX in POMONA,

Sep 27, 2017

HONDA ATC350X & ATC250...

— “Mickey Dunlap is my hero”, says Dirt Wheels

Sep 27, 2017

Comments are closed.

Follow Us

Facebooktwitterrssyoutube

Sharing

Facebooktwitterredditmail
Copyright 2014 Hi-Torque Publications, Inc. All rights reserved.
X
DB-footer_sub1_01DW-footer_sub1_02DW-footer_sub1_03footer_1_gift_card_01 footer_1_gift_card_02
¤