New UTV Belt Mount from Hardline Products

Don’t be stuck on the trail without a spare belt! If you are going for a ride you should always expect the unexpected. Belt breakage is one of the most common problems in the UTV platform. Carry your belt every where you go with a Hardline Products Belt Mount.

Fits all 1 3/4″ tube frames

Holds belts 1 1/4″ to 1 1/2″ wide

Machined from Structural Polyamide

Includes molded foam pads for a snug fit that won’t scratch the frame

Non-corrosive fasteners

Impact, fade, and fuel resistant

No tools required for installation of mount and removal of belt

Made in the USA

Part no: SBM707

Polaris RZR 1000, 900 & 800 use 1/16″ included

Polaris RZR 1000 Turbo use 1/4″ pads included

Artic Cat use 1/16″ pads included

Retail $39.99

UPC: 632194726307

Part no: SBM708

Can-Am and Teryx use 1/4″ pads on 1.87″ frame and 1/16″ on a 2″ frame

Retail $39.99

UPC: 632194726314

For more product information visit:

Polaris and Artic Cat belt mount

Can-Am and Teryx belt mount