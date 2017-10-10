NEW WOLVERINE X4 NOW AT YAMAHA DEALERS

Headline News
October 10, 2017
— YAMAHA PRESS RELEASE —

The all-new four- passenger Wolverine X4TM Side-by-Side (SxS) vehicle is shipping from its U.S. factory in Newnan, Georgia. To further aid customers in Realizing their Adventure even before purchase, they can now customize and tailor their Wolverine X4 with Yamaha Genuine Parts and Accessories using the “Build Your Own” (BYO) function found at www.YamahaOutdoors.com.

The Proven Off-Road Wolverine X4 delivers superior handling, especially on tight, technical trails, combined with legendary Real World Tough Yamaha durability and reliability. Powered by an all-new twin cylinder 847-cc engine, the Wolverine X4 sports a compact, nimble chassis featuring the most versatile cab in its class with industry-exclusive stow-away full-size rear seats for expanded cargo capacity on demand.

Yamaha Real World Tech driver-centric features include On-Command® four-wheel drive (4WD), ultra- reliable Ultramatic® continuously variable transmission (CVT) and industry-leading, speed-sensitive Electric Power Steering (EPS). Advanced self-leveling rear shocks provide a plush ride, and help maintain optimized ground clearance based on the terrain and cargo.

Understanding the varying needs for every unique adventure, the Wolverine X4 was designed with optimum accessory integration in mind. Yamaha Genuine Parts and Accessories offer a wide range of premium accessories including, mirrors, overfenders, brush guards, windshields, sound systems, tire and wheel kits, and more. The Wolverine X4 is also the only four-seat SxS to feature a true full hard cab accessory option available direct from the manufacturer. Learn more about all of the available accessories though Yamaha’s BYO site at www.YamahaOutdoors.com.

Standard Wolverine X4 color options include Graphite (MSRP $15,999), Yamaha Blue with overfenders and cast aluminum wheels (MSRP $16,499), and Realtree Xtra camo with overfenders and cast aluminum wheels (MSRP $16,899). Featuring overfenders, painted bodywork, color-matched interior and shock springs, and cast aluminum wheels, Special Edition (SE) models are available in Matte Silver and Matte Carbon (MSRP $17,249).

The Wolverine X4, along with all Yamaha SxS and full-size ATVs, are proudly Assembled in the USA at Yamaha’s state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Newnan, Georgia for worldwide distribution.

