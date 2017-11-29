Headline News
2018 YAMAHA YXZ1000R LINE-UP (November 29, 2017 7:57 am)
2017 HIGH LIFTER MUD NATIONALS (November 28, 2017 11:27 am)
TUSK YFZ450 AXLE (November 28, 2017 7:00 am)
UTV SEATS BUYER’S GUIDE (November 27, 2017 8:19 am)
HOW TO SAVE YOUR UTV’S LIFE (November 26, 2017 7:27 am)

2018 YAMAHA YXZ1000R LINE-UP

November 29, 2017
Comments off
157 Views
Features, Home Features, Home Page, Machines, Slideshow, Yamaha

— SPORT SHIFT & MORE —

Yamaha’s YXZ1000R SE models come with bold new looks and new Maxxis Coronado tires for 2018 . The Special Edition Sport Shift and the manual-transmission YXZ1000R models come with the 27x9x14 front and 27x11x14 rear radial tires. This is a step up from the Maxxis Bighorn 2.0s that have graced this machine in the past. The YXZ1000R models keep the 998cc, liquid cooled engine and five-speed transmission with reverse. The popular Fox X2 shocks are included on the SEs. The SE models also get the color-matched, 14-inch, aluminum beadlock wheels, along with a color-matched interior. The SE models come in Team Yamaha Blue/white and Pearl White/Metallic Red.

 

The base models of the SS and the manual YXZ1000R feature Fox 2.5 Podium shocks, 14-inch aluminum wheels, and 27-inch Maxxis Bighorn 2.0 tires. Even though it’s a base model, it comes stock with a full plastic sun top and color-matched interior. The base model also gets a new color scheme for 2018 that consists of Graphite Grey.

 

All of the 2018 YXZ1000R models are set for release in January of 2018, and prices are yet to be determined. Be on the lookout for a full test of the 2018 YXZ1000R in a future issue of Dirt Wheels magazine.

Related Article

2017 HIGH LIFTER MUD NATIONALS

Nov 28, 2017Comments off157 Views

Let’s go muddin’ Are you ready to rumble?! High Lifter Products added a third Mud National Event for mud enthusiast around the country. This time the High

TUSK YFZ450 AXLE

— STRONGER THAN STOCK AND TWICE AS AFFORDABLE —

Nov 28, 2017

UTV SEATS BUYER’S GUI...

— The best seats in the house — By the

Nov 27, 2017

HOW TO SAVE YOUR UTV’S LI...

— 10 critical, but cheap, between-drive prep tips — 

Nov 26, 2017

Comments are closed.

Follow Us

Facebooktwitterrssyoutube

Sharing

Facebooktwitterredditmail
Copyright 2014 Hi-Torque Publications, Inc. All rights reserved.