2018 YAMAHA YXZ1000R LINE-UP

Yamaha’s YXZ1000R SE models come with bold new looks and new Maxxis Coronado tires for 2018 . The Special Edition Sport Shift and the manual-transmission YXZ1000R models come with the 27x9x14 front and 27x11x14 rear radial tires. This is a step up from the Maxxis Bighorn 2.0s that have graced this machine in the past. The YXZ1000R models keep the 998cc, liquid cooled engine and five-speed transmission with reverse. The popular Fox X2 shocks are included on the SEs. The SE models also get the color-matched, 14-inch, aluminum beadlock wheels, along with a color-matched interior. The SE models come in Team Yamaha Blue/white and Pearl White/Metallic Red.

The base models of the SS and the manual YXZ1000R feature Fox 2.5 Podium shocks, 14-inch aluminum wheels, and 27-inch Maxxis Bighorn 2.0 tires. Even though it’s a base model, it comes stock with a full plastic sun top and color-matched interior. The base model also gets a new color scheme for 2018 that consists of Graphite Grey.

All of the 2018 YXZ1000R models are set for release in January of 2018, and prices are yet to be determined. Be on the lookout for a full test of the 2018 YXZ1000R in a future issue of Dirt Wheels magazine.