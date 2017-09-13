OVERHEAD STORAGE BAG FOR RZR

— The folks at EMP have come up with a handy way to secure items for close reach when you’re driving around in your Polaris RZR. This overhead bag costs $69.99 and easily attaches to the roll cage tubes. Here’s what EMP wants you to know about it:

Fits: 2013-2017 XP1K, XP1K-4, 2016-17 RZR 1000-S and 2015-17 RZR 900

Made From Denier Nylon.

(4) Zipper Compartments.

(1) Clear Compartment for a phone or media device.

Rubber Grommet for media cord.

Attaches to your cage in less than one minute.



Have your small items within reach and up high and dry. This bag is great for storing small items such as Cell phones, gloves, Media devices, and even EMP Koozies. It attaches to your cage with Hook and Loop (similar to Velcro). Large zipper pulls are easy to hold with gloves on.



This only fits the newer cage shown. If you have an older style RZR 800, RZR 570 or XP900 see our P/N 12648.



For more info> http://extrememetalproducts.com

