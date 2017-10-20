POLARIS RECALLS THREE YEARS OF ACE MODELS

Polaris has issued a recall on approximately 6,300 Polaris ACE 325 recreational off-highway vehicles when it was found that the exhaust header pipe can crack and release hot exhaust gases into the engine compartment, posing fire and burn hazards.

This recall involves all model year 2014 through 2016 Polaris ACE 325 recreational off-highway vehicles (ROVs). The recalled ROVs have a single seat and were sold in white, green and red. For model year 2014 and 2015 ATVs, “Polaris” is printed on the front grill and “Ace” is printed on the rear panel. For model year 2016 ATVs, “Polaris” is printed on the front grill and “Polaris Ace” is printed on the rear panel. The VIN is printed on the right front frame of the vehicles.

Year Model Description 2014 A14BH33AJ Ace 325 in white 2015 A15DAA32AA Ace 325 in green 2015 A15DAA32AJ Ace 325 in white 2016 A16DAA32A1 Ace 325 in green 2016 A16DAA32A7 Ace 325 in red

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled ROVs and contact Polaris to schedule a free repair. Polaris is contacting all known purchasers directly.