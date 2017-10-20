Headline News
TEXTRON’S NEW ELECTRIC UTVs (October 20, 2017 2:26 pm)
POLARIS RECALLS THREE YEARS OF ACE MODELS (October 20, 2017 1:26 pm)
UNI FILTER’S ADVICE IF YOU RIDE LIKE THIS (October 20, 2017 1:18 pm)
BE COOL, BE NICE — (October 20, 2017 9:08 am)
2018 KAWASAKIS (October 20, 2017 8:23 am)

POLARIS RECALLS THREE YEARS OF ACE MODELS

October 20, 2017
Comments off
50 Views
2 block, Home News, Home Page, News

Polaris has issued a recall on approximately 6,300 Polaris ACE 325 recreational off-highway vehicles when it was found that the exhaust header pipe can crack and release hot exhaust gases into the engine compartment, posing fire and burn hazards.


2016 Polaris Ace 325 in white

This recall involves all model year 2014 through 2016 Polaris ACE 325 recreational off-highway vehicles (ROVs). The recalled ROVs have a single seat and were sold in white, green and red. For model year 2014 and 2015 ATVs, “Polaris” is printed on the front grill and “Ace” is printed on the rear panel. For model year 2016 ATVs, “Polaris” is printed on the front grill and “Polaris Ace” is printed on the rear panel. The VIN is printed on the right front frame of the vehicles.   

Year

Model

Description

2014

A14BH33AJ

Ace 325 in white

2015

A15DAA32AA

Ace 325 in green

2015

A15DAA32AJ

Ace 325 in white

2016

A16DAA32A1

Ace 325 in green

2016

A16DAA32A7

Ace 325 in red

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled ROVs and contact Polaris to schedule a free repair. Polaris is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Tags
, , , , , , , , , ,

Related Article

TEXTRON’S NEW ELECTRIC UTVs

Oct 20, 2017Comments off25 Views

— The new 2018 Prowler EV and EV IS could be the silent machines hunters are looking for. Here is what Textron Off-Road has to say about

UNI FILTER’S ADVICE I...

— Uni Foam Filters perform their best in the

Oct 20, 2017

BE COOL, BE NICE —

ICEFLOW COOLANT: Latest new product from Twin Air —

Oct 20, 2017

2018 KAWASAKIS

— BRUTE FORCE, TERYX & PRO FXR —  

Oct 20, 2017

Comments are closed.

Follow Us

Facebooktwitterrssyoutube

Sharing

Facebooktwitterredditmail
Copyright 2014 Hi-Torque Publications, Inc. All rights reserved.