TUESDAY TREAD: AMS M1 EVIL TIRE

— By the staff of Dirt Wheels —

The M1 Evil looks aggressive just resting there. It has 1-inch lugs, and its eight-ply design has immense puncture protection. Our YXZ1000R SS loved the M1 Evil. It helped with traction in every situation, including low-speed crawling.

The AMS M1 Evil is a multi-use, radial and non-directional UTV/ATV tire. The M1 Evil is designed to be used in the front or the rear, but you can use different sizes for both if you please. The tire employs a long-lasting compound for long wear, and the natural rubber increases puncture resistance. It offers a 1-inch-deep tread design that makes it a great choice for woods, desert or any type of recreational driving. It’s also DOT approved and is available in a six- or eight-ply design.

TAKING A WALK ON THE EVIL SIDE

We wanted to use the M1 Evil on our 2017 Yamaha YXZ1000R SS SE model. We opted out to go with the eight-ply since we tend to drive in rough desert country. There are several sizes available, but we decided to go with the 28×10-14 on each side, and we used the standard Yamaha LE beadlock wheels. Tires the same size make it easy to switch tires from the front to back, or, if we had a spare tire, it would be able to fit front or rear. The other reason for going with that size on the M1 is that it’s an inch taller than the stock 27-inch Maxxis Bighorns. Having that extra inch helped with ground clearance and top speed at the expense of raising the gearing a bit.

The M1 has tall tread blocks that are more closely spaced than the general-purpose stock tires. The closer tread pattern helped tremendously in the rocks. We did lose a bit of the bottom end of the YXZ with the bigger, heavier tire, but after some drive time, we just had to keep our momentum up more on uphill sections. We did swap to different-size tires, but the AMS tires were roughly 10 pounds heavier (a 30-percent increase). We felt that the flat resistance and rock durability were worth the added weight. However, with greater traction coming from the M1, it helped the YXZ gain traction on slower rock climbing.

On fast road sections, the M1 Evil allowed the car to slide around turns very well, but it could gain forward traction easily and exit the corner just as fast as it entered. The heavier tire helped the YXZ not bounce as much in the rocks, but rather roll over them easier. The eight-ply design also gave us more confidence and not worry about gnarly rocks, and the taller tire made it better in the whoops, along with gaining a higher speed in each gear.

CONCLUSION

The AMS M1 Evil was a hit! In our typical terrain the tires helped the YXZ in almost every aspect. The M1 created a more confident ride, giving us a stress-free day of testing, and no flats is always a good thing. The traction is excellent and helped with driveability. We were a little worried about weight when we installed the tires, since the YXZ struggles a little bit on the bottom, but in the end we made a great choice. There was better traction, better flat prevention, a taller tire, a better ride and a wicked-looking tire. If you want a great all-around tire then the AMS M1 Evil is one you should consider. Prices start at $149.99 per tire. For more information, visit www.amstires.com.