GBOOST RZR CLUTCH KIT TEST

— Personalize your machine’s power,

By the staff of Dirt Wheels —

Dirt Wheels’ Polaris RZR Turbo 4 recently got a tire upgrade to 30-inch tires and new beadlock wheels. As well as the stock Turbo handled the change to a heavier eight-ply tire, we were hoping to have power and response that at least equaled stock to go with our improved 8-ply flat resistence. We contacted GBoost for a clutch kit personalized for our machine with 30-inch tires driving below 3000 feet of elevation. You’ll need specialized tools for installation, including a drive-clutch puller (GBoost 3SD tool for $49.95) and a tool to compress the springs while you pull both clutches apart (GBoost DCP23 tool for $79.95).

FEATURES & INSTALLATION

Our kit included a GBoost E-Compound drive belt, drive spring, driven spring, bushed-style weights and a belt deflection kit. You must remove both clutches from the machine. Though it requires snap-ring pliers, the driven clutch was pretty easy to get off. GBoost has a handy video showing the process on the website’s main page, and it was helpful, but we weren’t really ready for how much force that was required on the puller. We used two different 1/2-inch cordless impact drivers before we found one with enough power. The clutch pops loose from the tapered shaft with a bang.

Once we pulled the clutch, the rest of the job was easy enough using the video and directions. You will also need a torque wrench, or perhaps two. Some fasteners require 10 foot-pounds of torque, but the clutch requires 95 foot-pounds.

We broke the new belt in with 25 miles of easy driving, and we didn’t go over half throttle. If we had to climb a mild hill, we selected low range. We also tried to vary the throttle inputs.

After the break-in period, we hit one of our steep, rocky test loops. The GBoost kit actually feels like it geared the car lower. It takes off smoothly with a bit more rpm. The engine consistently carried a little more rpm. Despite the heavy car carrying tools and a spare wheel, the Turbo climbed steep, stair-step hills with ease.

We never felt the belt get hot, and we never smelled a hot belt, either. There is no squealing, lurching or vibration from the clutches or belt. Throttle response is instant, and there is no hesitation waiting for backshift. There is less engine braking, but we like that.

The engine braking feels more natural, and the switch from off-throttle descending to back on throttle is a much nicer transition. It does all this with great response, despite the heavier and taller tires we are running.

FINAL THOUGHTS

GBoost’s goal is to eliminate belt slippage, provide better backshift/downshift, increase bottom-end torque and be more driver-friendly at low speeds. They also want to increase the low-end smoothness and driveability. We didn’t really feel any slipping when the machine was stock, but GBoost hit all of the other goals. The machine feels energetic and lively in all cases. The kit is $299.95, but at least $120 of that will be the price of the new belt. All of the parts are high quality and fit exactly like they should. For information, the website is www.gboosttechnology.com.