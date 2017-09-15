PRECISION ELITE STEERING STABILIZER

— PRODUCT TEST: by the staff of Dirt Wheels —

Steering made easier!

A steering stabilizer isn’t merely an addition to an ATV; it is a safety feature that helps you ride faster and keeps your quad pointing where you want it to go. A few years back we tested Precision Racing Products’ Pro steering stabilizer and it has remained a favorite, so much so that one of our editors still uses it on his race quads. Now, Precision has a new player on the team that can be considered the VIP of stabilizers, the Elite damper.

There are two adjustment knobs on the stabilizer that affect the side and center turning radius of the steering stem.

THE ELITE

For starters, Precision claims that their new Elite damper has up to 65 percent better impact damping than the Pro, has a much wider range of tuning than previous models and has 87 percent more internal wear surface.

The billet-aluminum housing, linkage and mounting system are all attractive and durable. You can purchase the whole setup for $599 or just buy the damper if you are replacing an older model. Installation is straightforward (depending on your machine), and installation should only take a few minutes while following the instructions. Precision also includes a settings guide that will help you dial in the stabilizer settings. The Elite offers an adjustment for the center range of turning and another for the sides. A $525 GPR stabilizer only gives you one adjustment. We have never found a stick-type stabilizer that will keep up with this Precision or the GPR V2 stabilizers.

SIDES AND CENTER

There are two adjustment knobs that are easy to turn on the Elite damper for the center and sides. In the desert, we tightened up the Elite in the center since the riding is mainly high speed, and we included a moderate tightness for the sides. The ATV tracked so straight through hard hits, it was surprising. We hit some rocks that we thought would dismount us with a bar turn, but that wasn’t the case.

In woods and on slick surfaces we kept the sides loose so the quad turned easily, while the center range was moderately tight. The ATV turned easily yet would take hits without jerking the bars. This gave us a lot of confidence riding.

And last, the setting we enjoyed on the MX track was a loose side setting with a tighter center setting. While railing a corner it was easy to turn the bars, and if the quad’s rear end started walking out on us, the stiff center setting kept it in check and wouldn’t allow it to walk out too far and out of control.

FINAL THOUGHTS

We enjoy the Precision Elite damper even more than the Pro version. The damper is $599, and while that sounds like a lot of money, this setup is worth every single penny! Go to www.precision-rp.com or call (209) 365-1850 to get your own stabilizer.