RACE DRIVEN CYCLONE HELMET

November 13, 2017
— PRODUCT TEST: $84.95 helmet with high-end features —

This helmet has a unique design that centers around the goggle-strap-guide recess. It’s nice knowing that our goggle straps were in the correct position.

 

Choosing a helmet can be a bit of a head-scratcher. There are so many different designs, materials and safety standards to consider while choosing your new helmet. Along with these attributes, obviously price comes into play, especially if you’re buying matching helmets for the wife, husband, kids, grandparents and poor “uncle Jim” who has already hit his head too many times.

Race Driven wanted to bring out a helmet that was not only affordable but has high-end safety features. Introducing the Cyclone helmet.

The Cyclone helmet from Race Driven is an affordable helmet starting at $84.95. It’s built with an ABS shell, and it is D.O.T and ECE 22.05 approved.

 

CYCLONE MOTOCROSS HELMET 
MSRP: $89.95 for colors, $84.95 for matte black

The Cyclone helmet is built with durable ABS materials, which gives the helmet energy-absorbing and impact-resistant qualities. Its unique shape helps it stand out among competitors. It’s DOT and ECE 22.05 approved, which are both great safety standards. Like most lightweight helmets, it didn’t get the stamp of approval from Snell. Like other premium helmets, the Cyclone features a removable and washable liner, along with removable and replaceable cheek pads to achieve the perfect fit. The Cyclone features four intake vents and four exhaust vents to keep your head cool on those “I’d rather be swimming” summer days. Race Driven has thought of everything, including the stay-in-place goggle-strap guides that keep your goggles from falling and making you look like a rookie. The Cyclone is offered in youth and adult sizes, along with having eight colors to choose from.

THE RIDE

Race Driven did a great job making the Cyclone a comfortable helmet. One of our test riders said it was as comfortable and had as light weight of a feel as his higher-end Fox helmet. The liner is comfortable and did wick away sweat well. We felt that, for the most part, it vented air well, but not as much as we would have liked. At high speeds, however, it was sufficient enough to keep our dome’s cool.

The traditional chin strap was comfortable and obviously easy to secure. One of most notable features on the Cyclone are the goggle-strap guides. We always know where our goggle strap ends up, and it keeps it from sliding down. This helmet not only met our expectations, it exceeded them. For more information, visit their website at www.race-driven.com or call (906) 420-8009.

