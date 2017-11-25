TWIN AIR GAS FILTER

— PRODUCT TEST —

Engines guzzle gasoline, ingest air and, in return, breathe fire and power! They may sound tough, but in reality, an engine can be fragile and susceptible to internal damage if you don’t take care of it properly. One of our editors, Collin Duffy, built a radical Honda TRX450R race quad, and he is always looking for ways to enhance his machine and prolong its lifespan. One such product is Twin Air’s new gas-tank fuel filter.

More often than not you will see fuel filters in the fuel line before the carburetor or fuel-injection system. Most carbureted machines also have a rudimentary built-in screen fuel filter in the gas tank’s petcock. However, those don’t last long, and there is no easy way to see if it is ripped or damaged. Twin Air decided to go about fuel filtration in a new way. They designed a monofilament screen pocket that you insert into the gas-tank opening where you fill up your tank. The shape of the filter is basically a bag that goes into the tank and can catch dirt and debris particles that are 40 microns or larger.

The filter allows gas to flow freely while filling up your gas tank, and the plastic flange that fits on the gas-tank opening doesn’t intrude when installing your gas cap. Unlike fuel-line filters, the best part is that the filter is easy to remove and clean. You simply remove the gas cap and lift the filter out, then turn it inside out and clean out the debris. The debris can be dirt that was sitting in your gas can, dust that was floating in the air while you were filling your tank or even dirt from gas-station tanks. Just be sure to take proper care while cleaning the filter out to not damage it or yourself with fuel.

We’ve been using the system for a few weeks with no complaints at all, except that it takes a little more time to fill the tank at a gas pump. The carburetor is now protected from getting blocked from dirt particles traveling in and causing damage. The Twin Air fuel-tank filter doesn’t hinder the ability to fill a gas tank with a gas-station pump or fuel can. Twin Air currently offers the filter for modern four-strokes like the Honda TRX450R and Yamaha YFZ450R. You can also get the system made specifically for IMS gas tanks. Don’t forget that Twin Air makes great air-filter systems for all different types of ATVs! Go to www.twinair.com or call (800) 749-2890 to get your own gas-tank fuel filter starting at $34.95.