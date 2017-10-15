PROJECT RZR TURBO

— Assault Industries builds the ultimate fun UTV —

Assault Industries is known for building great-looking UTV accessories that have high quality and really do the job. When you build quality parts, it pays to have an exceptional machine to display those parts on. This 2016 Polaris RZR Turbo began life as the most powerful production machine of 2016, so Assault had a fine place to start. Manuel Soto had very specific ideas in mind for modifications he wanted to create his dream car. In addition to being his ride for the desert and the dunes, it needed to look cool enough to be a display car for Assault at the giant SEMA (Specialty Equipment Market Association) show in Las Vegas. This RZR would need to stand out in a crowd of million-dollar custom hot rods and one-off concept cars.

Consequently, Assault made sure to build a completely modified machine with every aspect tuned and tweake d, but two areas consumed most of the dollars lavished on the machine—suspension and custom carbon fiber bodywork and interior. Naturally, it has everything applicable that Assault builds for the RZR, including a very cool swing-up spare-tire carrier to accompany the billet mirrors and other niceties.

START AT THE BOTTOM

Manuel started with an HCR Elite long-travel suspension kit paired with monster HCR-recommended King shocks on all four corners. After the kit was installed, the track width was increased by 4 inches on each side, wheelbase was extended 3 inches for added travel and stability, and 1.25 inches additional clearance was added to all arms for added ground clearance. The HCR kit requires longer axles and wheels with a different offset and backspacing than the stock wheels.

As long as the wheels needed changing, Assault selected DWT Star Fighter 14-inch wheels with GBC Kanati Mongrel 32-inch tires all the way around with a fifth wheel and tire mounted to the Assault Apache spare-tire carrier. Complementing the HCR kit are Assault undercarriage products—barrel radius rods, barrel tie-rods, sway-bar links, front shock guards, Apache bumpers, shock reservoir mounts and a radius rod reinforcement plate.

STUNNING BODY

Assault wasn’t going to settle for a stock body. GlazzKraft has a Vortex 2 fiberglass body kit that combines with an SDR Motorsports XPR-2 shorty roll cage to give a subtle but effective new look to the machine. The GlazzKraft kit is normally laid with fiberglass, but the Assault RZR has an extremely limited production carbon fiber body! GlazzKraft also makes matching doors, and Assault fabricated its own door hardware and hinges to make the doors open with a minor gull-wing effect. The fiberglass body allows for high-end paint and graphics, and the rear fenders and front fascia have molded-in scoops to flow air to the shocks and brakes. Plus, they look very cool.

More glass defines the front of the car. A laminated auto glass windshield protects the occupants from flying debris, and the front view of the machine is enhanced with a full-width LED light bar, and the cool-looking and vital air intake pod for the particle separator added to the engine’s air filtration system.

INSIDE, TOO

The interior of the machine is barely recognizable, with a new GlazzKraft dash and carbon fiber center console, Assault harness-style seat belts and custom PRP seats. RacePak’s IQ3 digital dash handles information on the machine’s vitals, and a whole array of switches are made easy with XTC Power Products’ cool plug & play switch kit. Added to the dash are Rugged Radios communication goodies and a NavAtlas PTS1 push-to-start kit. Engine mods are limited to a Trinity Racing exhaust and some engine-management tuning.

BEHIND THE WHEEL

As we made preparations to drive, we were super impressed with the Apache spare-tire carrier. It flipped up easily, and a soft cooler and a tool bag went in the bed. The tire carrier was closed, and the bags didn’t need to be tied down, since the tire carrier secured them in the bed sufficiently. The custom-mounted doors make it easy to enter the machine, and the Assault seat belts adjust easily. We accustomed ourselves to the new gauge layout and got a little coaching on the push-to-start button, and then we were off. We hit the trails and roads connecting Lake Silverwood with the Pinnacles staging area near Lake Arrowhead to beat the heat. The Assault steering wheel has a good feel, and the RZR handles well with accurate steering. The sole exception was when we made U-turns while shooting photos. The turning radius for the modified car is greater than the RZR 4 Turbo we brought along. We never noticed it while driving normally, just when turning around.

It is nice to have the feeling that you have suspension to handle anything you might encounter. Some of the trails as you approach the Pinnacles area are very narrow and have steep vertical sides, and the wide car is a snug fit, but otherwise, the width was comforting. It feels solid on cambers, and when you hit whoops, the suspension really comes alive with smooth and controlled action.

The combination of the race cage and the glass windshield limit vision right in front of the car a bit, but the windshield itself was impressive. It didn’t seem to attract dust at all, and it always left us with clear vision.

For rock crawling, you feel the added weight of the 32-inch tires, but mostly we enjoyed the clearance. You may not be interested in a car this over the top with a SEMA-ready level of prep, but there are a lot of individual parts that would add value and fun to any machine. Just pick and choose what you want and need. We suggest you start with our favorites: the Assault mirrors and the Apache tire carrier and go from there.

PARTS AND SUPPLIERS LIST

Assault Industries: www.assaultind.com, 714-779-6711

Barrel radius rod kit $459.99

Barrel tie rod kit $279.99

Sway bar links $129.99

Front shock guards $76.99

Quick release fire extinguisher kit $169.99

B2 Bomber mirrors $299.99

Stealth rear-view mirror $84.99

Stealth visors $169.99

Ballistic D-shape steering wheel kit $319.99

Gas cap $89.99

Hellfire shifter $59.99

Apache spare tire rack $449.99

H-style harnesses $139.99

Apache bumpers front $249.99, rear: $259.99

Shock reservoir mounts $79.99

Radius rod reinforcement plate $124.99

RacePak: www.racepak.com, 888-429-4709

IQ3 digital dash $695

XTC Power Products: www.xtcpowerproducts.com, 480-558-8588

Plug & play switch kit $89.95

Rugged Radios: www.ruggedradios.com, 888-541-7223

660 intercom $442.89

GlazzKraft: www.glazzkraft.com

Vortex 2 fiber glass body kit $2,499

SDR Motorsports: www.sdrmotorsports.com, 800-277-2280

XPR-2 shorty cage $1,401.99

HCR Racing: www.hcrracing.com, 888-928-7223

Elite long travel kit $8,999

Summers Brothers Racing: www.summersbrothersracing.com, 909-395-5555

300M CT axles $256 ea.

PRP Seats: www.prpseats.com, 800-317-6253

XC custom seats $425 ea.

King Off-Road Racing Shocks: www.kingshocks.com, 714-530-8701

Performance series shocks $2,295.99

DWT: www.dwtracing.com, 800-race-rim

Star Fighter $135 per wheel

GBC Motorsports: www.gbcmotorsports.com

Kanati Mongrels $213.99 per wheel

Vision X: (888)489-9820

Chaser rear LED light $299

XPR-S LED light bar $989

4.5-in. Light cannon XP kit $549

WhipTech: www.whiptechled.com

4-foot LED whip $115

Trinity Racing: www.trinityracing.com, 800-310-5519

Stage 5 exhaust system $899.99

NavAtlas: 407-446-3799

PTS1 push-to-start kit $499.99