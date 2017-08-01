Race Driven celebrates 10 years in business!

From its’ humble beginnings in a garage in a small town in the Upper Peninsula, this Michigan based company has matured into one of the major players in the powersports industry. The owner, Brian Heiting, had a vision of quality, affordable products that would allow riders to enjoy their machines without having to worry about costly replacement parts. Starting with only a few part numbers, Race Driven has grown into a multi-line, multi-brand company that offers a continually growing 45,000 plus part numbers for various needs and applications. These products not only include the Severe Duty Sintered Brake Pads that were the first products offered, but also numerous replacement parts and accessories as well as two additional brands, Cyclone Premium Helmets and RoadDog Apparel Co. Race Driven has become a go to brand for performance and reliability due to its’ quality products and outstanding customer service and support.

Race Driven would like to thank all our dealers and customers for their confidence and loyalty to our products. We look forward to the next 10 years and the ability to grow our product offering and continue to serve and support the powersports industry.

Race Driven is widely known for their High Performance Severe Duty Sintered Brake Pads and award-winning line of High Performance Rotors. Race Driven also offers popular products like CZ Chain, Sprockets, Cables, Bushing Kits, Carburetor Repair Kits, Intake Manifolds, CV Boots, Helmets, Clothing and many other tools and accessories for the ATV/UTV and MX Markets

Visit their website at www.race-driven.com or call 906-420-8009 for more information.

FREE Shipping on all U.S. orders!