Ranger PRO SHIELD™ Cab System

August 4, 2017
Designed & engineered alongside the new RANGER XP® 1000, the RANGER PRO SHIELD™ Cab System exceeds expectations. Each Polaris Engineered™ cab component has two decades of innovation built into it, and has been tested beyond military standards to offer the industry’s tightest seal in any environment.

Its evolutionary fit and features complement Lock & Ride® modularity and tool-less install. The RANGER PRO SHIELD Cab System provides a superior experience every day, year-round, no matter the weather. TheRANGER PRO SHIELD designated components (roofs, windshields, rear panels & doors) provide industry-leading cab comfort with 3x better dust seal than the competition.

To find out more go to Polaris Ranger Accessories

