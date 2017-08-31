READER’S KAWASAKI RIDES

— “Which one should I ride today?”, that’s what Dirt Wheels reader Joe Swatland has to decide each time he wants to go have some off-road fun. When looking at his three machines here you can easily tell what his favorite color is. Some riders are loyal to a certain brand, and for Joe, that would be Kawasaki… and in particular, their 450 model range.

Starting on the right we see Joe’s 2014 KX450 dirt bike. On the left is his 2009 KFX450 quad. In the middle is his Kawasaki 450 3-wheeler. It was converted by Halls Performance from a 2009 KLX450. This is the machine Joe enjoys racing in the vintage 3-wheeler classes.

Here is Joe pulling the holeshot on his Kawasaki 450 3-wheeler at the famous Unadilla track in New York. It regularly runs up front on motocross tracks in the north east.

Your machine needs good suspension to run fast lap times at Unadilla. Joe illustrates that fact while jumping “Gravity Cavity”.

Joe lowers his 450 3-wheeler to run TT races in the NEEDT series. The special dirt-track rear tires help to get a grip on the blue-groove, hard-pack turns.

If you want to win you gotta’ back it in! This is what 3-wheeler racing is all about — pitching it sideways into the turns with the throttle pinned. It’s even more fun when there’s a group of riders all doing the same thing right next to each other.

If you’d like to see your quad or UTV here on the website and in the printed magazine, send us some photos and info on it. Make sure to include your name, city & state.

