RIDING JACKETS BUYER’S GUIDE

— GETTING READY FOR THE COLD & WET SEASON–

Being off-road enthusiasts, we all know that good ol’ Mother Nature can turn on us. From a perfectly sunny day to a torrential downpour, it can happen in an instant. It doesn’t matter whether you are snug in a caged UTV or on a quad, a good off-road jacket can come in very handy for these situations. By protecting you from getting wet, keeping the cold weather from reaching your body and even keeping your arms protected from grasping brush and branches, a good jacket will always come in handy. Here is a breakdown of some of our favorite jackets, with pricing, color options and cool features.

AXO GLIDE JACKET, $169.99

Axo’s Glide jacket is designed for riding in inclement weather and offroad. The Glide jacket is lightweight and packed with different configurations for comfort and safety. It has an anti-bacterial and anti-sweat perforated lining. It has removable sleeve vents on the front, arms and back for great airflow. It also offers large internal and external pockets, back pocket for hydro-pack, and a frontal grommet to hold the hydro-pack’s hose. The Glide also has arm, waist and bottom adjustments and reflective inserts for safety in low light. This jacket comes in several colors, including black, blue, red, and orange. Sizes run from small to 3XL.

CONTACT: 661-257-0916 or www.axo.com

CORTECH SEQUOIA XC ADVENTURE TOURING JACKET, $349.99

The Cortech Sequoia XC Adventure Touring jacket has some great features that you’ll be sure to love. It offers a removable and breathable insulated liner for rides any time of the year. Removing the Sequoia XC jacket chest pockets reveals large rear mesh panels for ventilation, along with removable sleeves. An awesome feature of this jacket is that it comes with a modular backpack/ hydration pack that integrates into the jacket design for better support and stability. The hydration pack is included when you purchase the jacket. The Sequoia also has a large fanny-pack storage area for carrying other items you may need. The shell is constructed of 600-denier Carbolex and 1680-denier Ballistic polyester for protection. It has Phoslite 360-degree reflective piping, black reflective sleeve panels, and Cortech’s reflective rear triangle for increased visibility. This jacket comes in black and gray/black color choices. The sizes are XS to 4XL; they also have tall size options in medium to 3XL.

CONTACT: Visit their dealer locator on their website: www.cortech.net/dealer_locator

FLY RACING BLACK OPS CONVERTIBLE JACKET, $99.95

Fly Racing’s Black Ops convertible jacket has a tech shell construction. It’s lightweight, comfortable and has zip-off sleeves for the hotter months. The Black Ops jacket is also windproof, has adjustable cuffs, shock cord waistband, water-resistant and has a breathable membrane that helps keep you protected from the elements. The rear zip feature allows you to wear the jacket with most of today’s neck braces too. With its fleeced-lined interior, it’s comfortable and keeps you warm. With zip-off sleeves and a rear storage pocket to store them, this jacket is built for any weather. It also has reflective Fly logos for safety. This jacket comes in black, and the sizes spread from small to 3XL.\

CONTACT: 208-319-3079 or www.flyracing.com

FOX LEGION NECK BRACE JACKET, $169.99

The Fox Legion jacket transforms from a warm, fully padded jacket to a fully ventilated vest with only a few zipper pulls. It’s constructed of Dobby polyester fabric; it also features a multitude of intelligent, secure and weatherproof storage options for all conditions. The best feature of this jacket is its collar. It allows you to mount your neck brace into the collar that will keep it from bouncing around. This collar is also removable if you want to ride without a neck brace. The Legion jacket has YKK zippers throughout the design, removable sleeves, rear storage pocket, 3M DWR water-repellent coating, large zippered vents on the main body and hydration hose access. This jacket comes in black/gray only. Sizes range from small to 2XL.

CONTACT: 888-369-7223 or www.foxracing.com

FXR EXCURSION JACKET, $349.99

The FXR Excursion jacket has a heavy-duty 500D Airguard Kordura performance shell and has inserts for high-abrasion zones. Its 100-percent seam-sealed, inner waterproof/ breathable Z-liner will keep you warm and out of harsh environments. Along with that it has a 120g insulated removable liner with Lycra cuff extensions. Protection features include armor for your elbows, back and shoulders. Other features include a high-flow vent system (upper body, chest, arms, and upper back), heavy-duty waterproof zippers throughout, high-visibility adhesive material, two double-entry cargo pockets, one back storage pocket, stretchy inserts in the elbow for mobility, adjustable armor placement, bicep and forearm sleeve adjustment snaps, external waist adjustment straps, adjustable-lined comfort collar and a stowaway feature for the removable liner. The best part is this jacket has a three-year limited warranty. This jacket comes in black and hi-viz/gray/black. Sizes range from small to 4XL.

CONTACT: 877-999-9798 or www.fxrracing.com

IXS MONTEVIDEO II JACKET, $499

The IXS Montevideo II is an all-season, multi-function jacket. It has a removable thermal and waterproof liner for harsh weather. A large builtin ventilation system at the chest, back and sleeves keep you riding cool and comfortable. The outer shell is 600D Airdura and 630 Dynax materials for wear protection. Other features include mesh lining, adjustable air intakes, reflective prints for visibility, elbow/shoulder/back armor for body protection, adjustable elbow/ hip/waist regulation, nine outside pockets, four inside pockets and an optional hydration system pouch is available. Color options are black/ dark gray, black/gray/red, black/dark gray/blue, light gray/dark gray/black. Sizes range from small to 4XL.

CONTACT: 561-571-1900 or www.ixsusa.com

JOE ROCKET BALLISTIC ADVENTURE JACKET, $299.99

The Ballistic Adventure jacket by Joe Rocket offers environmental protection with a double-over-stitched, water- and UV-resistant RockTex 600 outer chassis. For serious downpours, the jacket offers a removable waterproof liner that will come in handy in colder climates. It also has two air intakes at the chest and two more that are tucked away behind the two zippers at the sleeves. In the rear of the jacket it has dual 8-inch rear exhaust vents to help ventilate. When it gets hot in the summer, you can remove the lower sleeves that will allow air to flow up the top of the jacket. Another cool feature is the Ballistic nylon reinforcements in the shoulders and elbows, and it has a removable high-density spine pad. For visibility reasons, Joe Rocket also added 360-degree reflective striping. Color options for the Ballistic Adventure jacket are black/gunmetal and silver/gunmetal. Sizes range from small to 3XL.

CONTACT: 208-932-0303 or www.joerocket.com

KLIM STOW AWAY JACKET, $229.99–$259.99

The ultralight Klim Stow Away jacket is a fully functional, off-road-capable, non-insulated Gore-Tex shell that will keep you dry in the wettest conditions. It features an integrated, fixed hood with multiple fit adjustments, convenient pit-zip ventilation, hand pockets, and it stuffs into its own pocket for easy transport. When the Stow Away is in the pocket bag, you can easily put it in your UTV’s glovebox, strap it to the handlebars or roll cage via the straps on the outside of the bag, or in a hydration pack while riding your ATV. It also boasts 3M Scotchlite reflective material so you’ll be more visible when riding. Available colors include blue, gray and black. Sizes range from XS–3X.

CONTACT: 208-552-7433 or www.klim.com

LEATT W.E.C JACKET, $229.00

Leatt’s W.E.C. is water-resistant, lightweight off-road riding jacket. The W.E.C. has a collapsible, waterproof fabric neck that allows the rider to decide to cover up the neck brace and seal out the elements, or leave the weather collar off for more ventilation. The collar rolls up neatly and is held down with elastic straps when not in use. The top front pocket is 100 percent waterproof to protect your valuables. It’s made from 100-percent polyester, water-resistant outer shell and a mesh nylon inner liner. It also features five cargo pockets, zip-off arm sleeves, inner pocket that holds a hydration bladder, rubber arm guards for protection, rubberized front opening for earbud cables, Velcro adjusters at crucial points, window pocket on throttle-side sleeve, covered front zipper and a drop-tail design to help keep the elements out of your pants. This jacket comes in red, white, orange and black. Sizes range from small to 3XL.

CONTACT: 800-691-3314 or www.leatt.com

MOOSE RACING QUALIFIER JACKET, $99.95

Moose Racing’s new Qualifier enduro jacket is a lightweight, entry-level jacket that is ideal for ATV and UTV enthusiasts alike. It offers a high-denier woven polyester chassis with double-stitched seams, along with a water-resistant shell on the exterior. Two-in-one design with zip-off sleeves for summer rides. There are five adjustable vents: one back, two front chest, and two pit vents under the arms for great ventilation without removing the jacket. Breathable and moisture-wicking polyester mesh is used for the jacket lining. For now, the only color option is a black/gray/white colorway. Sizes range from small to 3XL.

CONTACT: www.moosracing.com for their dealer locator

MSR ROVE JACKET, $149.95

The MSR Rove jacket is a lightweight, fully waterproof jacket that folds up and packs up inside its own back-mounted pocket for easy storage. It features a durable 100-denier nylon outer shell that is treated with Dry-XC technology. This jacket keeps the weight down and keeps you dry. All of the seams are sealed by premium, waterproof YKK-brand zippers. It also has a comfortable mesh interior liner. Other features include the hood can be worn underneath a helmet, two waterproof hand-warmer pockets, an interior smartphone pocket, Flashlite reflective graphic and adjustable cuffs. This jacket is offered in black, and sizes range from small to 3XL.

CONTACT: 951-340-3301 or www.msracing.com.

O’NEAL BAJA JACKET, $99.99

The O’Neal Baja is a windproof and water-repellent enduro jacket. It offers a width adjuster in the collar for added comfort, a waterproof front zipper, nine water-resistant pockets, zippered vents, size-adjustable sleeves, stretch areas for added flexibility and a large rear pocket for storage. This jacket is available in black and in sizes small to 2XL.

CONTACT: 800-32-ONEAL or www.oneal.com

SCORPION YOSEMITE JACKET, $389.95

Scorpion’s Yosemite is a windproof textile jacket for cool days. If it warms up, you can fold down the panels on the chest and back, open the fulllength arm vents and side-torso vents, and you have maximum airflow on hot days. The main body material is 500-denier nylon, with 1680-denier nylon abrasion zones. Some of the features of this jacket include long-lasting Exo-Stitch safety seams, heavy-duty mesh areas, zip-down wind-blocking panels, torso vents, full-length arm vents, six pockets, armor around the shoulders and the back, and NightViz reflective material. It also has YKK zippers, removable waterproof liner and a removable EverHeat thermal liner. This jacket comes in different color options, including red/gray, Hi-Viz Neon/Gray, black and sand. Sizes range from small to 3XL.

CONTACT: 888-672-6774 or www.scorpionusa.com

THOR PHASE JACKET, $129.95

Thor’s Phase jacket is its price-point line of all-weather jackets. For warmer days, it has zip-off sleeves that convert it to a vest. A rear cargo pocket is for essentials or to store the sleeves. A cool option: pack the jacket into itself and wear it as a fanny pack with the included waist belt. Other features include a two-way front zip that adapts to your riding position, precurved elbows, interior drawstring waist closure, hook-and-loop gaiter cuffs, internal fleece-lined audio pocket, oversized front/rear exhaust vents that prevent over-heating, and reflective strip for increased visibility. This jacket comes in three colors: black, cement/navy, charcoal/orange. Sizes range from small to 3XL.

CONTACT: www.thormx.com

TROY LEE DESIGNS HYDRO JACKET, $295.00

Troy Lee Designs’ Hydro jacket is made from a breathable Hipora 600-denier Oxford construction. It has removable sleeves and a rear storage pocket for the sleeves or any other supplies you will want to fit in it. The Hydro also has multiple reflective strips for nighttime visibility. Features include tape-welded seams, YKK waterproof zippers, CE-molded elbow and shoulder pads, waterproof breast pocket with added media port for earphones, fleece-lined hand-warmer pockets, dual-adjustable compression arm and torso straps, and a fleece-lined collar with a spring-loaded Velcro snap closure. This jacket comes in black, and sizes range from small to 2XL.

CONTACT: 951-371-5219 or www.troyleedesigns.com