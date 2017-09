TEXTRON PRESS RELEASE:

For a limited time only, take advantage of the Textron Off Road Factory Authorized Clearance event. Receive $2,000 off the purchase of a Stampede or Stampede XTR and up to $1,300 off other Textron Off Road models.

Get to your local dealer now to cash in on this limited time offer.

For more info> http://www.textronoffroad.com